Take Charge America Offers Arizona Residents Free Rent & Mortgage Counseling, Guidance in Qualifying for $25,000 in Mortgage Assistance

HUD-approved nonprofit housing counseling agency provides one-on-one guidance to Arizonans facing foreclosure, eviction
Arizonans facing foreclosure, eviction or struggling to pay their mortgage or rent can receive one-on-one housing counseling services from nonprofit agency Take Charge America, including the possibility of qualifying for up to $25,000 in mortgage assistance through the state's Homeowner Assistance Fund.
"Although the pandemic may be waning, thousands of Arizonans are still experiencing its financial impacts and struggling to make their house payments," said Jeremy Wine, manager of housing counseling services for Take Charge America. "Whether behind on their mortgage or struggling to pay rent, many are facing housing instability across the state. Our HUD-certified counselors can work with them to determine the best path forward."
Take Charge America offers the following housing counseling services for Arizona residents:
Homeowner Counseling
HUD-certified counselors will evaluate homeowners' options to avoid foreclosure and can directly advocate on their behalf to help resolve mortgage default and achieve other housing-related goals.
They also can assess homeowners' eligibility for the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund, which offers up to $25,000 in assistance per household to reinstate delinquent mortgage payments for as many as 12 months, pay other eligible housing costs and provide an additional three months of mortgage assistance (up to $3,500 per month).
During a counseling session, discussion topics may include but are not limited to:
- Foreclosure avoidance
- Mortgage refinance, modification or assistance options
- Crisis budgeting
- Review of unsecured and secured debt
- Retention and non-retention options
Renter Counseling
For Arizona renters behind on rent and facing eviction, counselors will assess their situation and evaluate available options, discussing the following topics:
- Available rent assistance resources and referrals
- Financial assessment (budget and income)
- Crisis budgeting
- Eviction process
- Possible eviction costs
- Post-eviction responsibilities
- Transition strategies
Preparing for Housing Counseling
Prior to a counseling session, it is helpful for individuals to compile a list of expenses such as: housing, food, entertainment, auto, insurance, secured and unsecured debt, and other bills.
To schedule a free housing counseling session, Arizona homeowners and renters can call 866-987-2008 or visit Take Charge America's Housing Counseling Program.
About Take Charge America, Inc.
Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit www.takechargeamerica.org or call (888) 822-9193.
