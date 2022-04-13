Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review 2021-2022: Chiyoda and Technip Energies JV, Saudi Aramco and Yinson Holdings Kept Up Contracts Activity Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review, 2021 - Chiyoda and Technip Energies JV, Saudi Aramco and Yinson Holdings kept up contracts activity momentum" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential source of data on the awarded contracts in the oil and gas industry. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of contracts and their value during the year, subdivided by region, sector and geographies during the year.
Additionally, the report provides information on the top contractors and issuers based on the worth of contracts executed in the oil and gas industry by geographies over the year.
Scope
- Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena
- Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector.
- Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
- Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
- Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
Reasons to Buy
- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner,
- Find out the major contracts focused sectors for investments in your industry,
- Understand the contracts activity in the oil and gas industry
- Evaluate the type of services offered by key contractors during the month,
- Identify growth sectors and regions wherein contracts opportunities are more lucrative,
- Look for key contractors/issuers if you are looking to award a contract or interested in contracts activity within the oil and gas industry
Key Topics Covered:
- Annual Global Oil & Gas Contracts Overview
- Global Oil and Gas Contracts
- Key Highlights
- Annual Overview
- Quarterly Global Oil and Gas Contracts
- Upstream Sector Review
- Contracts Scope
- Planned/Rumored Contracts
- Top Upstream Awarded Contracts
- Awarded Contracts
- Midstream Sector Review
- Contracts Scope
- Planned/Rumored Contracts
- Top Midstream Awarded Contracts
- Awarded Contracts
- Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review
- Contracts Scope
- Planned/Rumored Contracts
- Top Downstream/Petrochemical Awarded Contracts
- Awarded Contracts
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p68ra7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005796/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.