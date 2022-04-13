Worldwide Graphite Fiber Industry to 2027 - Featuring SGL Carbon, Solvay and Nippon Carbon Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Graphite Fiber Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global graphite fiber market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global graphite fiber market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on graphite fiber market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on graphite fiber market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global graphite fiber market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global graphite fiber market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growing adoption of graphite fibers in the production of structural composite parts of aircraft is a major factor driving the growth of the global graphite fiber market

Restraints

The high cost of graphite fiber and low availability are factors that may hinder the growth of the global graphite fiber market

Opportunities

The increasing popularity of graphite fiber is likely to act as an opportunity for the market over the forecast period

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the graphite fiber market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the graphite fiber market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global graphite fiber market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Segments Covered

The global graphite fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user industry.

The Global Graphite Fiber Market by Type

Polyacrylonitrile Fiber

Rayon Fiber

Pitch

The Global Graphite Fiber Market by Application

Textiles

Composite Materials

Microelectrodes

Catalysis

The Global Graphite Fiber Market by End User Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction and Infrastructure

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

Ningbo Kaxite Sealing Materials Co., Ltd

Satsearch B.V

SGL Carbon

ZOLTEK Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

Solvay SA

Sinotek Materials Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd

Showa Denko Carbon, Inc

Superior Graphite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrl56e

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005792/en/