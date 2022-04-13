ERI and Samsung Relationship Profiled in "Partners in Sustainability" Feature Posted to Samsung Newsroom

A "Partners in Sustainability" feature article profiling the successful relationship between iconic electronics market leader Samsung and ERI, the nation's largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has been posted to the Samsung Newsroom.
John Shegerian, ERI's co-founder, Chairman & CEO, was interviewed for the article, to explain the two companies' shared mission for sustainability and the circular economy, and how the companies have worked together on achieving and surpassing environmental goals for more than 12 years.
"Over the years, Samsung's unwavering commitment to high standards and desire to make the world a better, more sustainable place, has helped to inspire us to continually improve our processes and procedures, as well as those of our other partners," said Shegerian. "Given that Samsung is the leading electronics brand in the world, selling over 500 million new devices per year, as they go, others will surely follow. So their actions on behalf of the planet are tremendously influential. I was honored and humbled to be interviewed by the Samsung team for this special article, which focuses on how Samsung is able to take its commitment to sustainability to the next level through its collaborative work with ERI."
"Many of the sustainability challenges that we prioritize at Samsung – whether it be realizing a circular economy or optimizing energy efficiency – are enhanced through partnerships and collaborative initiatives with credible, knowledgeable, and innovative brands like ERI," said Mark Newton, Head of Corporate Sustainability for Samsung Electronics America. "Together with such like-minded eco-conscious allies, we are putting our scale, global presence, and pioneering spirit to work on building a more sustainable and equitable future. ERI is a natural for our ‘Partners in Sustainability' series, and we are proud to work alongside them to achieve circular economy solutions together."
The full article can be read here: https://smsng.news/3D7mEPn.
ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.
