Internet from Sky Research Study 2022: Can LEO Satellites Transform the Future of Connectivity? - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Internet from Sky - Can LEO Satellites Transform the Future of Connectivity?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights the current state of play and the future potential of LEOs in driving uninterrupted communications and low-latency broadband across various communities, which is anticipated to unlock new possibilities for enterprises across industries such as telecom, media, and technology (TMT), aerospace and defense, and transportation, among others.
The latest space race aims to provide satellite internet with real-time latency for data-intensive industrial and business-oriented communication applications.
A shorter trip is a faster trip, hence LEO satellites (LEOs) positioned nearer to the earth are at an advantage to maximize data transmission. With terrestrial access to broadband increasingly constrained, LEOs potentially raise the bar to provide lightning speed connectivity, to offer ubiquitous satellite internet to a host of industries.
Key Highlights
- LEOs overview and high impact industries, major vehicle manufacturers, network providers, and vendors providing solutions in each industry, the noise created in the media, VC investment trends, examples related to the implementation of LEO satellites in aerospace & defense, agriculture & forestry, energy & utilities, technology, media & telecom, and transportation, trends in patent filings and grants, factors driving and challenging the adoption of LEO satellites, regulatory bottlenecks, the impact of LEO satcom operators on existing terrestrial networks, and the future potential of LEOs to generate next-generation applications.
Scope
- Technology Decoding: presents the rise of LEO satellites over geostationary or middle earth orbit satellites, definition and working model, industry segmentation, prominent use cases, active enterprises, and popular vendors
- Media & Trend Analysis: highlights the presentation of LEOs from the media perspective - major news and lauds from social media promoting the technology. It also includes mentions of LEOs in company annual filings and hiring trends.
- Investment Radar: outlines the total investment trends, venture capital investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, prominent M&A initiatives, and notable SPAC deals
- Innovation Explorer: introduces game-changing company innovations with a spotlight on startups. Select corporate-startup partnerships inclined at future product developments
- IP Landscaping: provides a broad-level analysis of the trends in patent filings and grants, technology leaders, filing trends by technology and industry, priority countries, and some interesting patents in the LEOs technology and application development.
- The Road Ahead: summarizes the drivers and challenges, strategies to address challenges, regulatory landscape, the impact of LEOs on telcos, the impact of LEOs on business connectivity and new concepts emerging as a result, and outlook
Key Topics Covered:
1. Technology Decoding: Rise of LEO mega-constellations, definition and working model, industry segmentation, prominent use cases, active enterprises, and popular vendors
2. Media & Trend Analysis: popular news publications, thought leadership, social media traction, mentions in company filings, and key hiring trends
3. Investment Radar: Total investment trends, VC investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, prominent M&A initiatives, and notable SPAC deals
4. Innovation Explorer: interesting innovations and strategic corporate partnerships to accelerate the development of LEO satellites
5. IP Landscaping: trends in patent filings & grants, top patent filers, technology leaderboard highlighting the top technology leaders, key filing trends by industries, and noteworthy patents
6. The Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, strategies to address challenges, regulatory landscape, the impact of LEOs on telcos, the impact of LEOs on business connectivity and new concepts emerging as a result, and outlook
Companies Mentioned
- 4pi Lab
- ABL Space
- Accion Systems
- Airbus
- Airtel
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Analytical Space
- Apple
- Arqit
- AST SpaceMobile
- Astra
- Astro Digital
- Astrocast
- Astroscale
- Avis Budget Group
- AXA XL
- BAE Systems
- Bayer
- BlackSky
- Blue Digs
- Blue Origin
- Bluefield Technologies
- Boeing
- BP
- BridgeComm
- BT Group
- CACI International
- Canon
- Cantor Fitzgerald
- Capella Space
- Cargill
- Centricus
- CGC Technology
- China Aerospace Science and Technology
- ChongQing LiangJiang Satellite Mobile Communication
- Cloud Constellation Corporation
- CNH Industrial
- Commsat
- Comtech Telecommunications
- Craig Technologies
- Dauria Aerospace
- Descartes
- DISH Network
- dMY Technology
- Dongfanghong Satellite Mobile Communication
- DuPont
- e5 Lab
- Earth-i
- EchoStar
- EOS Data Analytics
- Epic Aerospace
- Eutelsat
- exactEarth
- Exotrail
- ExxonMobil
- Fincantieri
- Fleet Space
- FOSSA Systems
- Fujitsu
- GalaxySpace
- Garmin
- Geely
- General Dynamics
- Genesis Park
- GHGSat
- GlobalFoundries
- Globalstar
- GomSpace
- Grahaa
- HawkEye 360
- Hera Systems
- Hiber
- Holicity
- Honda Motor
- Hughes
- Hydrosat
- Iberdrola
- Iceye
- Inmarsat
- In-Space Missions
- Iridium
- Isar Aerospace
- John Deere
- Kepler Communications
- Kymeta
- L3Harris
- LaserFleet
- LeoLabs
- LeoSat
- Lockheed Martin
- Loral Space & Communications
- M&M Corp Comm Va
- MaxLinear
- Mercedes-Benz
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- Momentus
- Nanoracks
- NASA
- NavSight
- Nelco
- Netcracker
- New Providence
- NextGen
- Northrop Grumman
- NorthStar Earth & Space
- NSLComm
- Omnispace
- OneWeb
- Orbit Fab
- Orbital Sidekick
- OroraTech
- Osprey Technology
- Panasonic
- Pangea Aerospace
- Petrobras
- Pixxel
- Planet Labs
- Planetary Systems
- PlanetiQ
- Porsche
- Qualcomm
- Radian Aerospace
- Radioxio
- Raytheon
- RedSky Technologies
- Redwire
- Rocket Factory Augsburg
- Rocket Lab
- Rolls Royce
- Roscosmos
- RUAG
- SA Photonics
- Safran
- Satellogic
- Saudi Aramco
- Scepter
- Science Applications International Corporation
- Scout
- SeerTracking
- Shell
- Sidus Space
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Skeyeon
- Sky and Space (SAS)
- Skylo
- Skyrora
- Slingshot Aerospace
- Smiths Group
- SoftBank Group
- SolAero
- Space Norway
- SpaceAble
- SpaceLink
- SpaceX
- Speedcast
- SpeQtral
- Spire Global
- StarMesh Global
- Sumitomo
- Swarm Technologies
- Syngenta
- Tailwind
- Tata Group
- TECO Electric & Machinery
- Teledyne
- Telesat
- Terran Orbital
- Tesla
- Thaicom
- Thales
- Theia Group
- TotalEnergies
- Toyota
- TrustComm
- TT Electronics
- Umbra
- Vaya Space
- Vector Capital
- Verizon
- Viasat
- Virgin Orbit
- Vocus
- Vodafone
- Volvo
- XO Markets
- Xona Space Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ke7llm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005784/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.