Internet from Sky Research Study 2022: Can LEO Satellites Transform the Future of Connectivity? - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Internet from Sky - Can LEO Satellites Transform the Future of Connectivity?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the current state of play and the future potential of LEOs in driving uninterrupted communications and low-latency broadband across various communities, which is anticipated to unlock new possibilities for enterprises across industries such as telecom, media, and technology (TMT), aerospace and defense, and transportation, among others.

The latest space race aims to provide satellite internet with real-time latency for data-intensive industrial and business-oriented communication applications.

A shorter trip is a faster trip, hence LEO satellites (LEOs) positioned nearer to the earth are at an advantage to maximize data transmission. With terrestrial access to broadband increasingly constrained, LEOs potentially raise the bar to provide lightning speed connectivity, to offer ubiquitous satellite internet to a host of industries.

Key Highlights

LEOs overview and high impact industries, major vehicle manufacturers, network providers, and vendors providing solutions in each industry, the noise created in the media, VC investment trends, examples related to the implementation of LEO satellites in aerospace & defense, agriculture & forestry, energy & utilities, technology, media & telecom, and transportation, trends in patent filings and grants, factors driving and challenging the adoption of LEO satellites, regulatory bottlenecks, the impact of LEO satcom operators on existing terrestrial networks, and the future potential of LEOs to generate next-generation applications.

Scope

Technology Decoding: presents the rise of LEO satellites over geostationary or middle earth orbit satellites, definition and working model, industry segmentation, prominent use cases, active enterprises, and popular vendors

Media & Trend Analysis: highlights the presentation of LEOs from the media perspective - major news and lauds from social media promoting the technology. It also includes mentions of LEOs in company annual filings and hiring trends.

Investment Radar: outlines the total investment trends, venture capital investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, prominent M&A initiatives, and notable SPAC deals

Innovation Explorer: introduces game-changing company innovations with a spotlight on startups. Select corporate-startup partnerships inclined at future product developments

IP Landscaping: provides a broad-level analysis of the trends in patent filings and grants, technology leaders, filing trends by technology and industry, priority countries, and some interesting patents in the LEOs technology and application development.

The Road Ahead: summarizes the drivers and challenges, strategies to address challenges, regulatory landscape, the impact of LEOs on telcos, the impact of LEOs on business connectivity and new concepts emerging as a result, and outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. Technology Decoding: Rise of LEO mega-constellations, definition and working model, industry segmentation, prominent use cases, active enterprises, and popular vendors

2. Media & Trend Analysis: popular news publications, thought leadership, social media traction, mentions in company filings, and key hiring trends

3. Investment Radar: Total investment trends, VC investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, prominent M&A initiatives, and notable SPAC deals

4. Innovation Explorer: interesting innovations and strategic corporate partnerships to accelerate the development of LEO satellites

5. IP Landscaping: trends in patent filings & grants, top patent filers, technology leaderboard highlighting the top technology leaders, key filing trends by industries, and noteworthy patents

6. The Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, strategies to address challenges, regulatory landscape, the impact of LEOs on telcos, the impact of LEOs on business connectivity and new concepts emerging as a result, and outlook

Companies Mentioned

