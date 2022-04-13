Washington State Expands Engagement with CoreView for Enterprise Microsoft 365 Management

CoreView helps simplify administration for states and counties across North America
CoreView, global leader in Microsoft 365 management, today announced that Washington State has expanded their engagement beyond the flagship CoreSuite product to include CoreView's Microsoft Teams Advanced add-on. Already using CoreSuite to simplify and optimize the administration, governance, and security of their Microsoft365 environment, Washington State will now rely on CoreView to get Microsoft Teams Telephony under control with advanced usage data, telephony management, and license lifecycle management.
With the dramatic growth of Microsoft collaboration tools as the world moves to hybrid work, CoreView has experienced more than 200% growth in the government sector in the past 24 months. CoreView offers an alternative to Microsoft's native admin tools and a centralized management model, improving the quality of IT administration and providing a unified interface with visibility into all aspects of Microsoft 365.
CoreView's tenant segmentation capability is critical to the operation of many states, counties, and cities. With CoreSuite, governments can decentralize their IT administration by creating "Virtual Tenants" for agencies, bureaus, or departments and securely delegating exactly the right visibility and administrative privileges. This empowers each department to handle routine administrative tasks themselves and eliminates IT bottlenecks while increasing security.
"We are honored to support public sector clients in numerous US states, including Microsoft's home state of Washington. We understand that our public sector customers are looking for cost-effective ways to manage the complexities of Microsoft 365 and ensure a productive use of taxpayer funds," said Shawn Lankton, CEO, CoreView. "CoreSuite provides our clients with the visibility and tools they need to fully realize the power of Microsoft 365."
CoreView's ability to help organizations reduce operating costs, avoid security risks, and improve productivity has not gone unnoticed by IT departments stretched thin by the demands of a remote workforce. "Public sector IT teams have done heroic things in the last 2 years," noted Lankton. "They are looking for solutions like CoreSuite that allow them to maximize their existing resources while preparing for what's next."
About CoreView
CoreView cuts the chaos and gets Microsoft 365 under control. The CoreView Microsoft 365 Management Platform helps IT teams get full value from their Microsoft 365 investment, gain full oversight of their environment, and move at full speed. More than 10 million users and the world's largest organizations rely on CoreView to craft perfect privileges, eliminate wasted licenses, drive adoption, and automate repetitive tasks. A Microsoft Gold Partner, CoreView is Co-Sell Prioritized and available on the Azure Marketplace. CoreView | Now It's Under Control.
