Intero Welcomes Jonathan King as Vice President & Managing Officer of Intero Burlingame

Newest Leadership Appointment Continues to Build Intero's Presence on the Peninsula

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is proud to announce the appointment of Jonathan King as the Vice President and Managing Officer of the Burlingame office.

Jonathan is a Bay Area native, born in San Francisco and raised on the Peninsula. He has over 20 years of experience in sales and sales management that sets him apart from other agents. After 10 years of working as a residential mortgage loan officer in the East Bay and on the Peninsula, Jonathan made the decision to follow a long-term dream of switching to the other side of real estate. As a loan officer, Jonathan was involved in thousands of real estate transactions, allowing him to refine his delivery of high-level customer service and his abilities in matching products with client's needs, price negotiations, conflict resolution, and transaction management. His real estate experience, and singular focus on the customer experience, has brought him to Intero.

"I am excited about joining the incredible team at Intero," said Jonathan King, Intero Vice President and Managing Officer of the Burlingame office. "I never thought my dream of becoming a real estate agent would lead to an opportunity like this—to recruit, train and manage a team at the leading brokerage in the San Francisco Bay area, an area I love and have called home my entire life."

The son of immigrants from Asia and Europe, Jonathan is inspired by the cultural diversity of the Bay Area. He is married with two children and three rescue pets. In his personal time, he enjoys sporting events, traveling, live music, farmer's markets, and exploring all that the Bay Area has to offer in food, adventure, and festivities. In the fall you will find him cheering on his favorite team at every 49ers game.

"I am excited to have Jonathan join our leadership team on the Peninsula," said Brian Crane, Intero Chief Executive Officer. "Jonathan's ‘customer service' expertise and his goal of building a lifetime relationship with everyone he meets, positions him perfectly to inspire, grow and develop Intero agents at all levels."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005387/en/