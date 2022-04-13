Zynga Launches FarmVille 3 in Japan

Latest Expansion to Iconic FarmVille Franchise Released on the Apple App Store and Google Play in Japan
Zynga Inc. ZNGA, a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced today that FarmVille 3, the latest title in its hit FarmVille franchise, has been released in Japan.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005208/en/
FV3 Japan (Graphic: Business Wire)
FarmVille 3 launched in most countries worldwide on November 4, 2021. Now, after being fully localized for Japanese players, it is rolling out in Japan. Players in the region can now enjoy all current and previously released content, including adorable baby animals from more than 150 breeds, a diverse cast of farmhands and unique gameplay features such as customizable farms and dynamic weather patterns.
"With millions of global downloads since its worldwide launch, FarmVille 3 will delight new players in Japan with the same fun and excitement that fans around the world have come to enjoy," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "We're excited to welcome a new global audience to experience raising lovable animals in their own farm in one of Zynga's most iconic franchises."
FarmVille 3 is now available in Japan on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on macOS.
About Zynga
Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.
About FarmVille
Launched on Facebook in 2009, FarmVille spawned a social gaming franchise that has drawn over 700 million installs worldwide across Facebook, web and mobile platforms. Offering players the ability to grow virtual crops and build digital farms together in real-time, FarmVille has entertained its fans in FarmVille 2, FarmVille 2: Country Escape and FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape. FarmVille 3, a game developed by Zynga Helsinki, aims to reinvent the classic farm building genre and showcase the modern mechanics of mobile gaming.
