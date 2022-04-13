Global Transfer Switch Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Transfer Switch Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global transfer switch market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global transfer switch market to grow with a CAGR of 6.56% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on transfer switch market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on transfer switch market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global transfer switch market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global transfer switch market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for continuous and steady power supply

Growing use of smart advanced technology

Restraints

It requires regular maintenance

Opportunities

Adoption of transfer switch market in residential sector

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the transfer switch market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the transfer switch market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global transfer switch market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Segments Covered

The global transfer switch market is segmented on the basis of operation type, transition mode, and installation type.

The Global Transfer Switch Market by Operation Type

Automatic Transfer Switch

Contactor Based Transfer Switch

Circuit Based Transfer Switch

Static Transfer Switch

Manual Transfer Switch

The Global Transfer Switch Market by Transition Mode

Soft Load Transition Mode

Closed Transition Mode

Delayed Transition Mode

Open Transition Mode

The Global Transfer Switch Market by Installation Type

Emergency Systems

Legally Required Systems

Critical Operation Power Systems

Optional Standby Systems

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd

General Electric

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric

Siemens

SOCOMEC Group

Russelectric

Schneider Electric

Generac Power Systems

