RPM Living Earns National Recognition as the 7th Largest Multifamily Manager on NMHC's 2022 Top 50 List

Amidst national record growth, RPM Living is now the seventh largest manager in the nation, landing at No. 7 on the Top 50 List of Apartment Managers by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), up four spots from No. 11 last year. This marks the third consecutive year the Austin firm has been included in the industry's chief ranking of the nation's largest managers and the first year they've ranked in the top 10.

Novel O4W community in Atlanta, GA managed by RPM Living. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ranking is an impressive feat considering RPM debuted on the annual list just two years ago in 2020 at No. 42 and was able to climb 35 spots among the industry's ever-evolving landscape due to the global pandemic and a highly competitive job market. The quick ascent can be attributed to the firm's exponential growth over the past few years. In 2021, RPM experienced its largest year of growth, adding more than 47,000 units to its portfolio. Currently, RPM manages a diverse portfolio of 112,000 units across 35 markets and employs over 2,400 associates nationwide.

"It's an honor to be named the No. 7 company in the country and the achievement is an attestation to our team's constant dedication and hard work," said Jason Berkowitz, CEO and founder of RPM. "I am proud of our team's commitment to best practices, innovative solutions and resident-centric service which continues to be our focus and what propels us forward, allowing us to evolve and maintain our upwards trajectory."

Contributing to the recent growth is RPM's investment and development arm which successfully closed the RPM Multifamily Fund I, its first LP real estate fund which received commitments totaling more than $100 million. In 2021, the firm acquired roughly 3,600 multifamily units totaling a gross value of over $800 million. RPM Investments now owns a portfolio with a market value of roughly $4 billion, primarily consisting of properties in the rapidly growing South and Southeast.

Further accelerating RPM's growth are its recent partnerships with industry powerhouses Ron Bonneau as Partner and Managing Director of Acquisitions, and Chase Hill as Partner and Managing Director of Development. The two bring extensive industry experience that will directly benefit the firm's efforts to grow its platform nationally and further expand on development throughout the South and Southwest.

In addition to national growth, RPM has received recognition for its outstanding culture and leadership, having been named a Best Place to Work for 2022 by GlobeSt. The list highlights organizations that achieve outstanding performance, stay on top of workforce trends, strive to accommodate staff, and offer transparent communication methods and thoughtful employee engagement programming. The accolade complements other recent awards including RPM's Chief Executive Officer Jason Berkowitz and its Transition & Due Diligence Team both being named Multifamily Influencers by GlobeSt. in 2021.

The NMHC Top 50 is the industry's chief ranking of the nation's 50 largest apartment developers, 50 largest apartment owners, 50 largest apartment managers, 25 largest builders and 10 largest syndicators.

For more information about RPM and its national portfolio, visit RPMLiving.com.

About RPM Living

RPM Living is a full-service multifamily management company offering an innovative and personalized approach to real estate services including management, investment and development. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, RPM is ranked #7 on the NMHC Top 50 Largest Apartment Manager list managing more than 100 clients, nine regional offices and 112,000 units across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming. Founded by Jason Berkowitz in 2002, the firm has grown to over 2,400 associates nationwide spread across 35 markets, all of whom share the collective vision to enhance clients' investments through customized solutions and exceptional resident-centric service. To learn more about RPM, visit RPMLiving.com.

