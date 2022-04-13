Leading Commodities Executives Launch New Sustainable Investment Firm, Green Rock Energy Partners

Green Rock Energy Partners LLC ("Green Rock" or "the Firm"), a sustainable infrastructure focused private equity firm which invests in renewable energy companies and projects, has officially launched. The firm's founding, by five seasoned veterans of the traditional commodities sector, reflects the energy industry's changing tide, away from fossil-based products to carbon-neutral solutions.

Green Rock's investments primarily target waste-to-value energy assets, which play a critical role in the ongoing energy transition to a low-carbon future. The firm deploys equity capital within the circular economy to develop, purchase, and operate environmentally responsible and financially attractive businesses and infrastructure. The projects that Green Rock targets for investment produce renewable natural gas, renewable diesel, renewable fertilizer, and other similar products.

The leadership team forming Green Rock includes five co-founders: Managing Partner Andrew Kelleher, formerly Head of Glencore's US Oil Group and Managing Director in JP Morgan's Commodities Division; Managing Partner William Forster, an energy entrepreneur and a former executive of Lehman Brothers' Investment Banking Division; Managing Partner Martin Mitchell, formerly COO of Morgan Stanley‘s Commodities Division; Managing Partner Steven Schmitz, a refinery acquisition expert; and Managing Partner Cody Myers, an energy entrepreneur.

"My partners and I are excited to leverage our decades of global energy experience to help take part in this early phase of decarbonizing the United States energy industry. We look forward to partnering with talented entrepreneurs to help transform their vision into a success," said Kelleher.

"It is gratifying to play a role in the creation of sustainable businesses by combining diverse assets and technologies with the extensive networks of entrepreneurs and energy experts to which the five Green Rock co-founders are connected," said Forster.

Green Rock's leaders are leveraging their experience and expertise as advisors, owners, and operators to source, structure, and negotiate opportunities to create value in the renewable energy sector. The firm closed on its first portfolio investment in Q3 2021 with an investment in an Indiana-based renewable natural gas company. Going forward, Green Rock will continue to partner with talented entrepreneurs to make investments between $5 million to $20 million in renewable energy projects.

About Green Rock Energy Partners

