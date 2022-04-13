Mr. Douglas W. Bryce, Former Joint Program Executive Officer at the U.S. Department of Defense, Joins Humanetics Board of Advisors

Mr. Bryce served as the Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) within the Department of Defense.

Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics) has appointed Mr. Douglas W. Bryce to its Board of Advisors. Mr. Bryce retired from federal service in December 2020 with more than 48 years of service to our nation. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army, and most recently retired from the position of Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense. At JPEO-CBRND, Mr. Bryce had material acquisition decision authority across all service arms for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense equipment, as well as medical diagnostic systems, drugs, and vaccines.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Bryce join our Board of Advisors," said Ronald Zenk, CEO of Humanetics. "He has extensive expertise and experience in the advanced development and acquisition of medical products by the Department of Defense. His knowledge and insights will be invaluable to our efforts to develop our lead drug candidate, BIO 300, as a medical countermeasure."

Humanetics is developing BIO 300 to protect warfighters and civilians against harm caused by exposure to ionizing radiation. BIO 300 was licensed to Humanetics by the U.S. Department of Defense, where its radioprotective properties were first discovered. In addition, Humanetics is developing BIO 300 for use in cancer patients receiving radiation therapy as part of their treatment. BIO 300 is also the subject of a phase 2 trial in long haul COVID-19 patients.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005249/en/