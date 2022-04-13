Brexit Impact on Medical Devices, 2022 Thematic Research Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Brexit Impact on Medical Devices - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Geopolitical events can often have profound impacts on local, regional, and global healthcare markets. Many major medical device firms operate across many global regions instead of remaining local. As such, political, social, and geographic events can place unexpected strain on players in the healthcare space.
Brexit comes with uncertainty regarding the approval of medicines and medical devices, including software and technology. Regulatory hurdles could disrupt the approval of existing and new devices and technology. Coupled with financial stress on the public healthcare system of the UK, there is serious potential for lagging uptake of technology.
Scope
- This is a single theme report providing in-house analyst expertise on Brexit and the impact on the medical device industry.
- It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.
- It analyzes the current EU medical device regulations compared to the UK medical device regulations.
- It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, with a detailed analysis of post Brexit regulatory implications.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Glossary
