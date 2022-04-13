PharmaJet Launches New Interactive Website

Improved access to needle-free data, applications, and collaboration opportunities

PharmaJet®, a biotech company that has developed a more effective way of administering drugs and biologics with their innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced the launch of their new website aimed at expanding partner support with on-line tools for more rapid and efficient pharmaceutical development. Focusing on PharmaJet's mission, "Enabling greater access to life-improving pharmaceuticals", the new website provides a better user experience, highlighting the improved performance that can be achieved with needle-free delivery and providing existing and potential partners easy access to valuable information and resources to help them make informed decisions.

Multiple studies have demonstrated the safety, improved effectiveness, cost savings, as well as recipient and caregiver preference for PharmaJet's Needle-free Injection System. The website has an array of new resources and functionality including:

Publication access tool : Pre-clinical and clinical needle-free studies by date, depth, type, and application as selected by the user

Pre-clinical and clinical needle-free studies by date, depth, type, and application as selected by the user Applications Information : PharmaJet's needle-free technology is currently being used in the rapid development and delivery of Nucleic Acid based pharmaceuticals, COVID-19, Polio, influenza, and multiple other vaccines and therapeutics, with over 80 studies conducted with 50+ valued development partners.

: PharmaJet's needle-free technology is currently being used in the rapid development and delivery of Nucleic Acid based pharmaceuticals, COVID-19, Polio, influenza, and multiple other vaccines and therapeutics, with over 80 studies conducted with 50+ valued development partners. Proven 4-step process: Pharmaceutical developers can follow a simple approach to becoming a PharmaJet partner. PharmaJet makes it easy to connect with an expert for more information.

Chris Cappello, President and CEO of PharmaJet commented, "Many leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions have already formed strategic alliances with PharmaJet using our needle-free injection systems to enhance the delivery of their injectable medicines and vaccines. We are confident that once developers see how our technology can improve the performance and delivery of their injectables in areas such as biologics, vaccines, small molecules, and other therapeutic technology platforms, they will want to integrate our devices into their pre-clinical and early clinical stage studies. Our new website makes it easy to get more information about our technology, the applications, and how to reach PharmaJet experts to discuss collaboration opportunities."

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's mission is to enable greater access to life improving pharmaceuticals. PharmaJet Needle-free Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit www.pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

