Cambridge Savings Charitable Foundation Opens Applications for 31st Annual Scholarship Program to Expanded Network of Schools in Greater Boston Area

In the program's 30-year history, more than $1.4 million in scholarships have been awarded to high school seniors

Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and more than $5 billion in assets, today announced applications are now open for its 31st annual scholarship program. Since the program's inception in 1992, the Cambridge Savings Charitable Foundation has granted more than $1.4 million in scholarships to graduating high school seniors in honor of two former CEOs: Robert M. Wilson and Kevin J. Fitzgerald.

The Robert M. Wilson Music Scholarship is a $3,000 grant awarded to one student who is moving on to receive a post-secondary education with a focus in music.

The Kevin J. Fitzgerald Scholarship offers several deserving high school graduates $2,500 to put toward their college education in their desired area of study.

"Our communities are only as strong as the institutions that lift up and support them. That's why we are passionate about giving back through our scholarship program that, on average, awards $80,000 to students each year," said Wayne Patenaude, President and CEO at CSB. "Providing students with the financial support to pursue their dreams is one of the ways we practice what we preach. We are proud to make a difference through the Cambridge Savings Charitable Foundation and to celebrate the success of students in our community."

This year, CSB has expanded the number of public high schools eligible for the scholarship program from 16 to over 60. Starting today, high school seniors attending public high schools, including the public vocational high schools, in these cities and towns may apply: Acton, Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Boston, Brookline, Burlington, Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea, Concord, Everett, Lexington, Lincoln, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Revere, Saugus, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, Waltham, Watertown, Winchester, Winthrop and Woburn. Shawsheen Valley Technical High School students may also apply. Applicants do not have to be a customer of the Bank to apply.

"For over 30 years we have shown up to invest in the education of bright young minds in our communities and it has been a privilege to watch the successes of these students unfold. We look forward to continuing to provide local teens with opportunities to further their education for years to come," said Jeri Foutter, VP, Community Relations and Foundation Officer at CSB. "In addition to the scholarship program, the Bank offers financial education programs for teenagers at high schools in the local communities. As we enter April, which is recognized as both ‘Financial Literacy Month' and ‘Teach Children to Save Month', CSB is continuing our commitment to teach students how to take control of their financial lives."

In the 11-year history of the financial education program, CSB has averaged 200 workshops per year, and educated more than 34,000 individuals. Through this program, CSB has seen the proven results of individuals developing an understanding of important topics, including budgeting and savings, managing a checking account, credit, and fraud.

Established in 2003, the Cambridge Savings Charitable Foundation was founded on a commitment to enrich the lives of its neighbors and to support local nonprofit organizations who provide much needed services for under-resourced individuals and families. The foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation focused on supporting human services, affordable housing, and community development, including the annual scholarship program. If you or someone you know is eligible for the scholarship based on the criteria listed above, apply today by visiting cambridgesavings.com/scholarships.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with over $5 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Massachusetts-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. To learn more about how we can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005022/en/