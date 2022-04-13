Victory Insurance to Expand Digital Payment Optionality for Policyholders via Insurity's Sure Claims Payments Service

Insurity's cloud-native and API-enabled claims payment solutions will accelerate Victory's mission of delivering a modern, digital experience for policyholders

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-native and fully-configurable policy, billing, claims, and analytics software, today announced that workers' compensation carrier Victory Insurance has selected Sure Claims Payments to expand digital payment optionality for claimants. Victory Insurance currently leverages Insurity's comprehensive Workers' Comp Suite. Adding Insurity's Sure Claims Payments to their solution portfolio empowers Victory Insurance to pay claimants in as little as 30 seconds after a claim has been approved and enhance the policyholder experience with more convenient claims payment options.

Victory Insurance is a workers' compensation insurance carrier, as well as a licensed MGA, providing nationwide policy and claims service capabilities to carrier partners. As a modern, customer-centric organization, Victory is dedicated to elevating the policyholder experience, and integrating Sure Claims Payments with Workers' Comp Suite is the next step in delivering this to their policyholders and related payees. With a configurable "fallback to check" option, whereby claimants can either elect real-time digital payments or traditional physical checks, Victory Insurance offers optionality, while also avoiding the possibility of late payments and penalties. This automated workflow can reduce check distribution costs by up to 50%.

"We have an unwavering focus on providing best-in-class modern experiences to our policyholders, and Insurity's Workers' Comp Suite and Sure Claims Payments are helping us achieve that goal," said Keith Brownfield, President & CEO at Victory Insurance. "Sure Claims Payments allows us to provide near instantaneous payments to our claimants and medical providers the moment they need it. Pre-built APIs allows us to easily integrate the solution with Insurity's Workers' Comp Suite for even greater operational efficiency."

"We're excited for Victory Insurance to expand their payment optionality and continue to deliver superior policyholders service using Sure Claims Payments," said Becky Kopplin, Vice President, Payments, Insurity. "The speed and flexibility the solution provides ensures they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace, while claimants and vendors benefit from receiving their payment in the format they prefer."

To learn more about how Sure Claims Payments can expand payment optionality at your organization, please contact Laura Krause at Laura.Krause@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Victory Insurance

Victory is an authorized private workers' compensation insurance carrier and a licensed MGA. In addition to offering workers' compensation insurance to employers, Victory offers carriers, MGAs, and program managers customized production, underwriting, policy administration, claims administration, regulatory filing support, and other essential services in all 47 private work comp states. Founded and licensed in 2005, Victory offers employers a preferred insurance choice and a great opportunity for premium savings. The seasoned, professional, and courteous team at Victory returns employees to work and closes claims 300% faster than other industry providers. For more information, visit www.victorymt.com, or follow Victory Insurance Company on LinkedIn.

