ModMed® Ranks #1 for Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and EHR in Surgical Specialties by Black Book Research for 4th Consecutive Year

The health IT company took the top spot in seven key performance indicators in the independent user survey from over 63 PM, EHR and RCM vendors
ModMed®, a specialty-specific healthcare technology leader, today announced its #1 ranking by Black Book™ Research for the fourth year in a row for Integrated Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management and Electronic Health Record (EHR) in Surgical Specialties.
ModMed achieved the top client ratings in seven of 18 key performance indicators in the competitive vendor evaluation and has been recognized for high user satisfaction and customer experiences from surgical specialist practices nationally.
ModMed's Practice Management software and Revenue Cycle Management solution, ModMed® BOOST , seamlessly integrates with ModMed's electronic health records system EMA®. These products and services are part of ModMed's fully-integrated suite of solutions to help address the clinical, operational and financial aspects of specialty practices.
"Our all-in-one solution provides practices with the tools they need to help streamline multiple facets of their clinical experience and overall business operations, now and in the future," said Rob Ware, senior vice president of revenue cycle management at ModMed. "We are thrilled to be recognized for the fourth year in a row as the top provider of end-to-end solutions that break down departmental silos and enable teams to work side-by-side."
While ranked #1 overall, ModMed earned the top spot in surgical specialties ophthalmology, podiatry, orthopedic surgery, dermatology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, urology and ENT for the following criteria:
- Strategic alignment of client goals including VBC HIE ONC
- Innovation & optimization
- Client relationships and cultural fit
- Customization
- Reliability, consistency
- Marginal value adds and modules
- Best of brand software and services and process improvement
Dipa Patel, MD at Dermatology at Midtowne, shared, "We are so appreciative of the incredible knowledge base and skill set that our ModMed BOOST client manager brings to the table. It has been reassuring to have her lead our team to greater efficiency and productivity. We are so fortunate to have her on our account, and we look forward to many more years of working closely together."
Additionally, in March of this year, ModMed ranked #1 on the Black Book Physician Practice & Ambulatory Solutions' top EHR lists in nine of its medical specialties.
About ModMed
ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices to do their best work by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions designed to enable better, more personalized patient care. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
