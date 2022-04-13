Latino Community Foundation Announces $1.4 million Investment to Latino Organizations Leveraging the American Rescue Plan

Organizations will advocate for and steward federal resources to address mental health, housing, broadband access, and small business relief, among other topics.
As the American Rescue Plan enters its second year of implementation, the Latino Community Foundation (LCF) today announced $1.4 million in grants to 35 Latino-led organizations across the state of California working to ensure the equitable distribution and implementation of these federal funds.
With local cities and counties expected to receive $16 billion of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, these organizations stand ready to ensure these federal dollars are aligned with the priorities of Latino communities. From broadband access and emergency rental assistance to mental health resources for youth, Latino communities across the state are prepared to make their rightful claim to these resources. A grantmaking committee comprised of community leaders across the state worked with LCF staff to select these organizations.
"After a devastating season of loss and heartache for families across California, community leaders are determined to ensure that these federal funds reach the people most impacted by the pandemic," said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation. "We are honored to partner with these leaders to build a new normal that leverages President Biden's decisive actions to help communities recover from this crisis."
"I was proud to cast one of my first votes in the United States Senate for the American Rescue Plan," Senator Alex Padilla said. "This historic piece of legislation has already helped Latino families across California, many of whom were among the hardest hit by the pandemic, but our work continues. I am grateful that the Latino Community Foundation is working with grassroot leaders to ensure these federal resources continue to reach the people who need it most."
"Our community members were considered essential workers throughout the pandemic," said Daniela Flores, Co-Founder of the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition in Calexico, California. "Now it is time to ensure these resources create the opportunities for our essential families to move from simply surviving to thriving."
These grants are part of the California Latino Power Fund, the $50 million philanthropic initiative led by LCF that seeks to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos. On April 19th in San Francisco, LCF will be convening philanthropic, state and community leaders, and decision makers to discuss how the American Rescue Plan represents a power building moment for Latinos in the state.
The grantees selected were:
Bay Area
Chicana Latina Foundation
Monument Impact
Resilient Fruitvale Collaborative
Central Coast
Center for Farmworker Families
Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County
MILPA
Mixteco/Indígena Community Organizing Project (MICOP)
Mujeres en Acción
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
Central Valley
99 Rootz (Power California)
Dolores Huerta Foundation
Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability
California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation
Valley Voices
Greater Sacramento
Western Service Workers Association
United Latinos, Promoviendo Acción Cívica
North Bay
Bilingual Broadcasting Foundation (KBBF FM)
UpValley Family Centers of Napa County
North Bay Organizing Project
Northern California
UVA, Vecinos en Acción
Silicon Valley
Fondo de Solidaridad de Mountain View
Latinas Contra Cancer
Nuestra Casa of East Palo Alto
SOMOS Mayfair
Southern California
Alianza Coachella Valley
CHIRLA - Immigrants are Los Angeles Coalition
Chispa Education Fund
Comite Civico Del Valle, Inc.
Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition
Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance (KIWA)
Pomona Economic Opportunity Center
The Translatin@ Coalition
TODEC
Statewide
Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network (SIREN)
Youth Leadership Institute
About Latino Community Foundation
The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested $20 million to build Latino civic and political power and leadership in the state. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, please visit: www.latinocf.org.
