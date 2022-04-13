Bounteous Achieves Seventh Specialization Across Adobe Experience Cloud

Bounteous demonstrates technical expertise, implementation proficiency, and customer success in Adobe Target
Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, today announced it has achieved its seventh specialization in the Adobe Solution Partner Program for Adobe Target, demonstrating Bounteous' ability to deliver personalized customer experiences at scale across the full Adobe Experience Cloud.
Bounteous has developed Adobe specialized practices in the Americas region in seven Experience Cloud applications, including Adobe Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Experience Manager: Run and Operate, Adobe Campaign Standard, Adobe Campaign Classic, Adobe Commerce, and now Adobe Target.
"Bounteous has been a valuable partner in helping brands surface actionable insights and deliver the personalized experiences customers value," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bounteous to help brands transform digital experiences."
Specializations are given to partners who have achieved proficiency in multiple areas including technical expertise, implementation proficiency, and customer success. Adobe measures technical expertise by the number of Adobe Certified Expert credentials earned by individuals within a partner organization. Implementation proficiency is determined by the successful implementation of the applications for which partners are specialized, while exceeding customer expectations. Customer success is evaluated with customer references related to projects completed in that year, related to the specialized solution. By achieving a seventh specialization, Bounteous joins an elite group of Adobe partners and continues to demonstrate expertise across Adobe Experience Cloud.
Adobe Target allows businesses to optimize their customer base by improving listening and response capabilities. With 13 successful Adobe Target implementations, Bounteous' integrated Agile teams continue to exceed customer expectations with Adobe Target, as well as other applications within Adobe Experience Cloud, in advancing enterprise-level personalization.
"We are thrilled to be recognized with our seventh Adobe Experience Cloud Specialization in Adobe Target," said Dave Mankowski, Bounteous Chief Growth Officer. "It is a demonstration of the talent and expertise Bounteous continues to grow across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud stack. Bounteous is committed to our Adobe partnership as we pursue digital transformation for our clients through their Adobe-related needs."
As an award-winning Adobe Gold Partner and recognized industry thought leader, Bounteous global team of Adobe experts holds over 100 certifications across Adobe Experience Cloud. Bounteous is the creator of Activate for Adobe Experience Foundation, an Adobe Experience Cloud Accelerator for Creating Customer Experiences using Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Target. In 2021, Bounteous and Coca-Cola were awarded the Adobe Experience Maker Award Winner in the "Experience Maker of the Year" category and was a 2020 Award Finalist in the "Transformer" category.
About Bounteous
Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.
For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005257/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
