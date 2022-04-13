Sierra Space Launches "Dreams Worth Chasing™" Campaign

Matthew Clarke, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Designed the New Campaign for Sierra Space

Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the launch of its "Dreams Worth Chasing™" campaign. The campaign honors those who have the courage to dream big dreams, the tenacity to chase their dreams even when others say it cannot be done, and those who achieved their big dreams and changed everything.

The initiative reflects Sierra Space's cultural transformation as a newly independent company and industry trailblazer in the emerging commercial space economy. Under CEO Tom Vice, Sierra Space's mission is to develop the new space economy to benefit life on Earth, propelled by the launch of Dream ChaserⓇ – the world's first commercial spaceplane – in early 2023.

Matthew Clarke, who recently joined Sierra Space as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, leads the rebranding initiative.

"Our ‘Dreams Worth Chasing' campaign and distinct brand identity will depict Sierra Space as an independent company, a leader in the fast-emerging and developing commercial space economy and a team focused on advancing humanity's presence in space to benefit life on Earth," said Clarke. "The innovative work of the Sierra Space team and the resulting possibilities for our planet are an inspiration for any marketing and communications team and it is our privilege to share their story with the world."

The new logo, color palette – which juxtaposes the tones of earth and space, "Dreams Worth Chasing" tagline and design are representative of the bold ambitions and opportunities that lie ahead for Sierra Space and the new space economy. The modernized digital experience offers rich coloring and brand design to showcase the reimagined Sierra Space logo which introduces movement into the reinvented aesthetic depicting forward motion and symbolization of the broad range of transportation, destination and technology solutions that will be offered by the company.

"Sierra Space is committed to empowering people and businesses to pursue humanity's next great chapter," said Tom Vice, Sierra Space CEO. "We are so pleased to have Matt join our senior leadership team during this inflection point in time for Sierra Space, as we are poised for tremendous growth in this thrilling year ahead for our company."

Clarke brings to Sierra Space proven experience in developing and launching unified communications campaigns to aid both the expansion of established brands and the building of start-up enterprises. Prior to Sierra Space, he amassed more than 20 years of experience in global marketing, brand and communications management in the with luxury and high-performance sector with brands including Aston Martin, Aerion Supersonic and Jaguar Land Rover.

Plant Street Studios, a Florida-based media arts incubator assisting companies with agile brand development, is Sierra Space's Agency of Record, and supports the company's rebranding, corporate identity revisions and content development. The company's digital Agency of Record, the xyz co., a boutique strategic consultancy located in Vero Beach, Florida, advances Sierra Space's digital footprint including strategy and execution in SEO, social media, experience design, and messaging to create the company's new digital experience.

Following Sierra Space's historic Series A $1.4 billion growth investment and $4.5 billion valuation from late last year, led by General Atlantic, Coatue and Moore Strategic Ventures, with participation from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Private Equity Partners and AE Industrial Partners, Sierra Space's new look signifies a revamped drive to continue innovating, developing and commercializing space to make it affordable and accessible to all.

Sierra Space also recently outlined plans for an extensive recruitment drive that will nearly double its labor force and create 1,000 net new jobs in 2022 with the majority of positions being in Colorado and also distributed to other locations in Wisconsin, Florida and North Carolina.

Sierra Space (www.sierraspace.com) is the definitive commercial space company that is building platforms in space to benefit life on Earth. With more than 30 years and 500 missions of space flight heritage, Sierra Space is enabling the future of space transportation with Dream Chaser®, the world's only winged commercial spaceplane. This unique space transport vehicle is set to launch early 2023 on the first of six NASA commercial resupply (CRS-2) missions to the International Space Station. Dream Chaser is reusable and uniquely capable of a low, 1.5 g-force re-entry – for crew and cargo transportation – and can land on compatible commercial airport runways worldwide. Sierra Space is also building the LIFE™ habitat (Large Integrated Flexible Environment), a modular, three-story commercial habitation and science platform designed for low Earth orbit (LEO). Both the Dream Chaser spaceplane and the LIFE habitat are central components to Orbital Reef, a mixed-use business park in LEO that is under development by principal partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin. The Orbital Reef commercial space station is slated to be operational by 2027.

