TreviPay Introduces Direct Billing Solution for Corporate Travelers at Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels announced as first hotel chain to make corporate travel more flexible by allowing companies to pay on terms with consolidated billing

Global financial technology company TreviPay today announced its entrance into the corporate accommodations market, with its embedded payments solution being deployed first for Choice Hotels International Inc., one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. To bring greater simplicity, flexibility and financial management support to business travel, TreviPay's solution allows companies booking corporate travel with Choice Hotels to select an invoicing option, so travelers no longer have to present a physical card for payment and the company receives consolidated invoices for all travelers.

According to the latest Global Business Travel Association's forecast, business travel spending worldwide will likely jump more than 38 percent this year as the industry continues its rebound from pandemic travel restrictions/preferences. The opportunity to offer expense management capabilities is expected to attract time-strapped business travelers and alleviate companies from distributing and managing employee card programs.

"Bringing innovation and payment expertise to the hospitality industry is an important step for the B2B industry," said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. "Corporate clients of participating hotel chains will be relieved of time-consuming invoice tracking and expense management with consolidated hospitality billing, enabling them to focus on other business growth and development areas as business travel rebounds."

With companies spending more than $111.7 billion on business travel every year, TreviPay provides hotel chains with a dedicated financial relationship and expense management through consolidated billing for B2B buyers to help attract corporate travel clients and build loyalty. Choice Hotel's corporate clients can now reserve hotel stays and checkout without a physical payment card, as all stays by employees will be invoiced directly back to the company.

"Choice Hotels has always made it our business to make corporate travel easy," said Abhijit Patel, vice president, marketing and distribution strategy and operations, Choice Hotels. "TreviPay's direct billing solution was simple and fast to integrate and allows us to better serve our corporate clients while also protecting our franchisees from the risk of extending credit."

About TreviPay

TreviPay is a global financial technology company specializing in payment and credit management for B2B companies through custom omni-channel payments solutions. We support merchants by streamlining the purchasing experience and supporting increased customer interaction in B2B Commerce, facilitating $6 billion USD in transactions per year in 18 currencies for customers in more than 27 countries. To learn more about TreviPay, please visit TreviPay.com.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories (as of September 30, 2021), the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

