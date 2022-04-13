Infinitum Electric Expands Leadership Team and Moves to New Facility to Support Rapid Growth

Five industry heavyweights deepen company's leadership while new facility accommodates expanding operations

Infinitum Electric, creator of the breakthrough air-core motor, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the recent appointments of Jack Powell as Director of Operations, Michele Feria as Director of Marketing, Ramon Guitart as Director of Engineering, Ed Carignan as Director of PCB Engineering and Stephen Mathew as Director of Product Management.

Infinitum Electric also announced it will move its headquarters to a new facility at the end of April to support the company's rapid growth and expanding operations. The new facility will be triple the size of the company's current offices and include a larger research lab and expanded production capabilities that will allow the company to address the growing electric vehicle and aerospace markets, which include electric vehicle takeoff and landing (eVTOL) applications.

Infinitum Electric is helping several industries transition to a more sustainable future with its smaller, lighter, quieter and more efficient motors. The company's air-core motors are gaining traction in HVAC equipment to improve building health while using less energy, and in electric vehicles and electric aircraft where extending range and reducing noise are particularly valuable.

"We're thrilled to attract such a talented group of experienced industry leaders to support our rapid growth trajectory and help more customers build a sustainable future," said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO of Infinitum Electric. "We look forward to the impact these leaders will have in our next phase of growth as we scale production and meet demand for our high-efficiency motors across exciting new sectors and applications."

Jack Powell, director of operations, brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to the organization, previously holding executive roles at clean energy companies that include Enphase Energy, SolarBridge Technologies, SunPower Corporation and SunEdison.

Michele Feria, director of marketing, brings more than two decades of technology marketing leadership experience to the company, previously serving in senior management roles at Silicon Labs and IBM.

Ramon Guitart, director of engineering, brings three decades of motor engineering leadership experience in the industrial, commercial, aerospace and automation industries, with prior executive roles held at TECO-Westinghouse, GE, Trane, Rockwell Automation, Curtiss Wright, MTS Systems Corporation and NovaTorque.

Ed Carignan, director of PCB engineering, brings 20 years of specialized experience in printed circuit board design and operations, previously serving as Founder and Group President of APSS Group, LLC and as SVP, Operations Asia PCB for Sanmina-SCI.

Stephen Mathew, director of product management, brings more than 20 years of experience in product management, engineering and sales, previously working as Sr. Director of Products for UST Inc. and for Siemens AG where he specialized in intelligent building and transportation.

Infinitum Electric added 30 new employees across its two offices in Spokane, Washington and Round Rock, Texas with headcount doubling in research and development, and tripling in operations in 2021. The company is currently hiring additional team members for positions across product, operations, R&D and sales.

To learn more about career opportunities at Infinitum Electric, visit: https://www.infinitumelectric.com/about/careers/.

About Infinitum Electric

Infinitum Electric has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company's patented air core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum Electric motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum Electric is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit www.infinitumelectric.com.

