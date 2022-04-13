Baker Tilly Names Mike McKee Minnesota Managing Partner

Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) appoints Mike McKee as managing partner for the firm's Minnesota market, effective June 1.

"Minnesota is in good hands with Mike," said Jeff Ferro, Baker Tilly managing partner – Eastern and Central U.S. "His strong relationships both in the state and globally, plus his proven track record as a great people leader, make him instrumental in taking the reins of this market."

McKee will succeed veteran Minnesota Managing Partner Jeffrey DeYoung, who has served in the role for more than 15 years and will continue to hold his position on the board of partners.

"Minnesota is full of opportunity, and I'm honored to continue to build on the incredible team, culture and talent we have here," said McKee, whose family calls the Twin Cities area home. "It's an exciting time to lead our professionals in this market as we continue to help our clients navigate their unique challenges."

In his new role, McKee will provide leadership, management and strategic direction to grow the firm's Minnesota market. In addition, he will foster team member development and engagement, keeping the firm's roots deep in the community.

A University of Minnesota graduate, McKee joined the Baker Tilly partnership in 2007 after starting his career at Ernst & Young. At Baker Tilly, he's held several leadership roles with the international and life sciences practices, including most recently the manufacturing and distribution team leader in the Minnesota market.

McKee has taught courses at the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Neighborhood Development Center and is a member of the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Newly relocated office in St. Paul

Baker Tilly is the sixth-largest accounting firm in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. The firm's 30-year presence in the Minnesota market now includes 320 local professionals and two offices: one located in the Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis and a new office space in downtown St. Paul's Wells Fargo Place. Nationally, Baker Tilly is ranked as one of the 10 largest accounting firms with 6,000 team members, including 500 partners who serve clients coast to coast.

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 38,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.3 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005152/en/