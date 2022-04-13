Securian Financial Enhances SecureCare Hybrid Life/Long-term Care Product, Adding Return of Premium Options and Premium Waiver

Securian Financial has added three return of premium options1, an optional premium waiver agreement and other enhancements to the latest version of SecureCare™, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based insurer's hybrid life/long-term care insurance product.

SecureCare III, issued by MINNESOTA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, has the key feature of its predecessors—a cash indemnity benefit for long-term care that consumers can use however they want without the need to submit receipts for reimbursement2—plus more flexibility.

First, SecureCare III is a nonparticipating whole life insurance policy with long-term care benefits. Previous versions of SecureCare were universal life policies. Changing the chassis helps simplify the product, satisfying a key industry-wide request from financial professionals and consumers alike.

Second, in addition to offering a long-term care benefit, a guaranteed death benefit and reduced paid-up benefits3, SecureCare III offers three different return of premium options—allowing consumers to choose the level of protection that best fits their needs4:

The Vesting option is for consumers whose priority is long-term care protection and maintaining the full value of their premium dollars. It offers a 100% premium refund to consumers who cancel their policies, subject to a vesting schedule.

The 75% option is for consumers who want enhanced long-term care protection and the ability to get most of their money back if needed. It offers a 75% return of premium for consumers who cancel their policies, while providing a long-term care benefit greater than the Vesting option.

The LTC Boost option is for consumers who want the most long-term care protection possible for the least amount of money. It offers a return of premium equivalent to a policy's guaranteed cash value at the time of policy cancellation and maximizes the long-term care benefit.

Third, SecureCare III offers multiple premium payment options. Consumers can choose a single-pay option—paying their entire premium up front in a single lump payment—or they can choose a multi-pay option, spreading their premium payments out over 5, 7, 10 or 15 years. SecureCare III affords consumers enhanced premium payment flexibility by allowing them to pay a larger lump sum as the initial premium payment and then paying fixed level premiums thereafter. As with its predecessors, SecureCare III premiums are guaranteed to never increase and benefits are guaranteed to never decrease.

Consumers choose to receive long-term care benefits for a minimum of 4 years or a maximum of 8 years. Consumers who take less than the maximum monthly benefit while on claim can extend their benefit's duration.

Finally, in addition to an optional inflation protection agreement that helps the long-term care benefit keep up with rising costs5, consumers can choose an optional premium waiver. With this optional feature, if a consumer goes on claim while still paying their premiums, Securian Financial will cover the full cost of the consumer's premium payments as long as the consumer is eligible to receive benefits.

"We believe SecureCare III is the most competitive cash indemnity product in the hybrid life/long-term care insurance market today," said Brandon Heskett, national sales vice president and spokesperson for SecureCare III at Securian Financial. "It has what financial professionals and consumers loved about the product's predecessors with added enhancements and flexibility to make it stand out from the competition."

Securian Financial first introduced SecureCare in 2017. SecureCare's year-over-year sales have increased by double digits annually, making it one of the industry's top-selling hybrid life/long-term care insurance products.6

SecureCare III is available to all Securian Financial-approved distribution channels in states that are part of the Interstate Insurance Product Regulation Compact, plus Florida and New Jersey. Financial professionals interested in learning more can do so by visiting the product's website or by calling the SecureCare sales team at 1-888-900-1962.

About Securian Financial

At Securian Financial, we're here for family. And we're here because of it. We're guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we've been building a diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We're committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what's truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

