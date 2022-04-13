Tracie Wilcox, President and CEO of On Tap Credit Union, Recipient of the 2022 Colorado Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Tracie Wilcox, President and CEO of On Tap Credit Union as a 2022 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 34,000 individuals and generate over 22 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 2nd, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

Tracie Wilcox President and CEO of On Tap Credit Union (Photo: Business Wire)

"These passionate and driven Titans of industry exemplify the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities, and making Colorado a better place to work and live," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Tracie Wilcox is an influential leader who must see the ever-changing challenges facing members of the credit union, along with their communities, and TAKES ACTION. Great leaders DO NOT focus on profits. Rather, they pursue a great purpose and profits will follow.

Spending 35 years in the financial services industry, Tracie, and those she surrounds herself with, are dedicated to people helping people. Building genuine relationships and uncovering needs allows Tracie and her team to make impactful differences in the future of their communities.

An initiative in front of On Tap Credit Union is bold action around housing affordability. If members and brewery employees cannot afford to live in communities where they work due to inventory shortages and rising home prices, then business viability is challenged. While crafting meaningful financial offerings and enhancing financial solutions are routine, On Tap's most recent impactful gesture relates to their commitment of $60 million to support workforce housing, along with various initiatives to provide down payment relief.

"I accept this award in conjunction with my colleagues and share it with those who have made me the leader I am today," said President and CEO Tracie Wilcox. "Together, we've created a lot of programs and services to truly craft solutions for our members and we continue to put them at the forefront of everything we do."

Tracie Wilcox will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on June 2nd, 2022 at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum located in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Colorado business community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

This year, in addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be presenting the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only twelve Titan 100 honorees as part of this inaugural commemoration. Titan award recipients are allowed to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite entrepreneurs that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

About On Tap Credit Union

Formerly Coors Credit Union, On Tap Credit Union is a full-service cooperative financial institution serving people living and working in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. Founded in 1954, the credit union has $379 million in assets and 20,000 members who are also owners of the organization. The credit union provides personal consultation and financial solutions including vehicle, mortgage, and home equity loans, credit cards, insurance, savings and investment accounts, and financial guidance, as well as a full suite of business services including a variety of commercial lending solutions. For more information, please visit www.OnTapCU.org.

