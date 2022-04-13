UKG Partners with Leading Cancer Center to Deliver World-Class Employee Experience

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, announced today it is partnering with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world-renowned leader in adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research, to deliver a world-class employee experience.
Dana-Farber selected UKG Dimensions and UKG EZCall to automate manual people processes and scheduling practices for its 6,000 physicians, nurses, and other hospital staff across its two main campuses and five satellite locations, as well as to deliver deep operational insights to benefit its clinical and research divisions.
"Over the last five years, Dana-Farber has invested heavily in clinical applications to ensure our patients are receiving the best treatment and care possible. As we look to the future, we are refocusing our investment in our own people," said Michael Thompson, senior director at Dana-Farber. "We hope to eliminate time-consuming, paper-based processes and receive much-needed visibility into critical workforce data."
Starting with its nursing, pharmacy, and imaging departments, Dana-Farber will leverage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered advanced scheduling capabilities within Dimensions to create best-fit staff schedules — boosting productivity and fostering engagement through a mobile-first employee experience. EZCall, a user-friendly enterprise solution for complex provider scheduling, will create flexible, fair, and equitable schedules for physicians within the hospital's pediatric department.
"We are looking at how we can capture scheduling information and optimize schedules and give them more flexibility," said Thompson.
Embedded analytics and robust reporting capabilities are also key drivers for Dana-Farber's move to Dimensions, which will give department managers visibility into important workforce data.
"One of the most effective ways for organizations to adapt to continuously changing workplace environments is to invest in technology that will support and empower their people in the long term," said Nanne Finis, chief nurse executive at UKG. "Dana-Farber is putting people at the center of its workforce management strategy and demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the hard-working healthcare professionals who show up every day, determined to make a difference in the lives of their patients."
"A pioneer in cancer treatment and research, Dana-Farber has proven its deep commitment to discovery and relentless pursuit of better patient outcomes," said Chris Todd, president at UKG. "Now, with UKG, Dana-Farber is investing in its workforce to create more meaningful and connected experiences for all, with the goal of supporting exceptional patient care and driving better business outcomes. We are proud to partner with Dana-Farber as this renowned institute embarks on the next chapter in its incredible history."
Supporting Resources
- About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
- Explore new research from UKG and Wolters Kluwer focused on optimizing labor models and supporting the nursing workforce.
- See how UKG Life-work Technology helps organizations worldwide empower their people and adapt to their needs, both on and off the job.
- Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
About UKG
At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what's possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world's leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps 50,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees' needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.
Copyright 2022 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005064/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.