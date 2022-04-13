UKG Partners with Leading Cancer Center to Deliver World-Class Employee Experience

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, announced today it is partnering with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world-renowned leader in adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research, to deliver a world-class employee experience.

Dana-Farber selected UKG Dimensions and UKG EZCall to automate manual people processes and scheduling practices for its 6,000 physicians, nurses, and other hospital staff across its two main campuses and five satellite locations, as well as to deliver deep operational insights to benefit its clinical and research divisions.

"Over the last five years, Dana-Farber has invested heavily in clinical applications to ensure our patients are receiving the best treatment and care possible. As we look to the future, we are refocusing our investment in our own people," said Michael Thompson, senior director at Dana-Farber. "We hope to eliminate time-consuming, paper-based processes and receive much-needed visibility into critical workforce data."

Starting with its nursing, pharmacy, and imaging departments, Dana-Farber will leverage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered advanced scheduling capabilities within Dimensions to create best-fit staff schedules — boosting productivity and fostering engagement through a mobile-first employee experience. EZCall, a user-friendly enterprise solution for complex provider scheduling, will create flexible, fair, and equitable schedules for physicians within the hospital's pediatric department.

"We are looking at how we can capture scheduling information and optimize schedules and give them more flexibility," said Thompson.

Embedded analytics and robust reporting capabilities are also key drivers for Dana-Farber's move to Dimensions, which will give department managers visibility into important workforce data.

"One of the most effective ways for organizations to adapt to continuously changing workplace environments is to invest in technology that will support and empower their people in the long term," said Nanne Finis, chief nurse executive at UKG. "Dana-Farber is putting people at the center of its workforce management strategy and demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the hard-working healthcare professionals who show up every day, determined to make a difference in the lives of their patients."

"A pioneer in cancer treatment and research, Dana-Farber has proven its deep commitment to discovery and relentless pursuit of better patient outcomes," said Chris Todd, president at UKG. "Now, with UKG, Dana-Farber is investing in its workforce to create more meaningful and connected experiences for all, with the goal of supporting exceptional patient care and driving better business outcomes. We are proud to partner with Dana-Farber as this renowned institute embarks on the next chapter in its incredible history."

