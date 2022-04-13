Lazurite Announces Agreement with CHAMPS Group Purchasing

Medical device and technology company Lazurite today announced an agreement with CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO), a business affiliate of The Center for Health Affairs, through which CHAMPS GPO will offer Lazurite's products to its members across the United States. The partnership follows Lazurite's receiving 510(k) market clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ArthroFree™ Wireless Surgical Camera System.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005666/en/

The Center for Health Affairs is the leading advocate for Northeast Ohio hospitals. Its CHAMPS GPO business affiliate serves more than 20,000 members nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This partnership with Lazurite creates exciting opportunities to offer cost savings to CHAMPS' members in healthcare, especially those we serve in surgery centers," said Maria Summers, director of CHAMPS GPO. "When we make a recommendation to a member, we want to make sure we're offering them the latest and greatest. Lazurite's novel technologies check both of those boxes and we're excited to offer their products to our members."

"Lazurite is excited to partner with CHAMPS Healthcare to extend our marketing and distribution reach across the United States," Lazurite President Leah Brownlee said. "As a startup, there is no way we could do this ourselves. The endorsement from such respected organizations means a lot in the healthcare market. This collaboration is another example of the resources available in Northeast Ohio that support medical device startups like Lazurite," she added.

Lazurite and CHAMPS also announced that a representative from CHAMPS will be available to answer questions at the Lazurite booth (No. 424) at the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) Annual Meeting, April 27-30 in Dallas.

CHAMPS GPO currently serves more than 20,000 members nationwide, including organizations in hospital, surgery center and ambulatory-care markets across the United States. With its national GPO partner Premier, CHAMPS supports its member supply chain initiatives through their expertise in contract management, aggregation savings, supply chain technology and spend analytics.

In July 2021, The Center for Health Affairs announced it would be collaborating with Lazurite to bring revolutionary smart surgical tools to market and to operating rooms across Northeast Ohio and the United States. The CHAMPS GPO agreement brings opportunity for further connection between The Center and its affiliates and the Lazurite team.

"This collaboration has served as an example of the game-changing health innovation underway in Northeast Ohio," said Tracy Wise, senior vice president of business operations and administration for The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare. "Progressing technologies to serve our local region is an important objective for us as an organization. We are excited for the expansion of our relationship and look forward to what the future holds for Lazurite."

Co-founded in 2015 by CEO Eugene Malinskiy, Lazurite is developing novel technologies for the future of surgical care with a smart platform for a highly efficient, tech-enabled suite of tools. The company's product pipeline features the modular ArthroFree™; ORFree™, a prototype portable and wireless surgical tower in a briefcase designed for use with the ArthroFree wireless camera; and others based on the company's novel and patented Meridiem™ light engine technology.

To learn more about CHAMPS Group Purchasing, contact CHAMPS.

To request a demonstration/trial use of the ArthroFree™ System, contact Lazurite.

About CHAMPS Group Purchasing

CHAMPS Group Purchasing leverages the purchasing power of 20,000+ member locations across the United States. CHAMPS' members gain access to significant savings in product categories including medical & surgical supplies, foodservice, IT, wireless, office supplies and facility maintenance. Together with its national GPO partner Premier, CHAMPS supports healthcare and business & industry member supply chain initiatives through their expertise in contract management, aggregation savings, supply chain technology, spend analytics and customized service. Find out more about CHAMPS GPO membership benefits here. Parties interested in partnering with CHAMPS GPO as a contracted supplier can learn more here.

About Lazurite

Lazurite (formerly Indago) is a pre-revenue medical device startup company backed by private capital. The company has raised more than $18 million to date from institutional investors, family offices, and more than 50 physician champions. The Cleveland-based company (est. 2015) designs devices to set new operating-room standards for efficiency and patient safety. Lazurite's ArthroFree™ System is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive FDA market clearance for broader endoscopic use. The ArthroFree System enables surgical visualization in minimally invasive surgery without the camera and light wires implicated in patient infections, burns, and costly post-operative care. Lazurite's current product pipeline includes devices that incorporate their patented camera technology and laser light technology. Lazurite's technologies are protected by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio encompassing the ArthroFree wireless surgical camera system and the novel Meridiem light source as well as other products currently in development. For more information, see: https://lazurite.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "will," "designed," "milestone," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the expected impact of the ArthroFree System on the field of minimally invasive surgery and our future sales of the ArthroFree System. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Lazurite™, ArthroFree™, and Meridiem™ are trademarks of Lazurite Holdings LLC.

Media Center

Visit lazurite.co/media for videos, logos, images, fact sheets, bios and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005666/en/