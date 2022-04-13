ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Oil and Gas Bid Round Outlook Report 2022: Eight are Open and are Expected to Close by the End of 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
April 13, 2022 9:53 AM | 3 min read

The "Oil and Gas Bid Round Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, seven licensing rounds are closing soon (i.e., by Q1 2022), and another eight are open and are expected to close by the end of 2022.

Asia is hosting the highest number of licensing rounds globally that are expected to close in 2022 (six), followed by Africa and Oceania with three and two, respectively. One round each is expected to close in South America, the Caribbean, the Former Soviet Union, and the Middle East.

Scope

  • Provides an overview of global bid rounds for 2022
  • Information on each bid round due to close in 2022 by region and country
  • Upcoming open bid rounds by region and country
  • Information on recent exploration and licensing history of countries of bid rounds wherever available
  • State take comparison with regional peers

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up to date information available on global bid rounds
  • Gain insight on bid rounds and blocks on offer by country and region
  • Keep abreast of licensing history in countries where bid rounds are open or due to close
  • Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong data on global bid rounds

Key Topics Covered:

1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global 2022 Bid Rounds Summary

2.1. Global Reported Bid Round Activity

2.2. Open Bid Rounds

2.3. Upcoming Bid Rounds

3. 2022 Bid Round Overview

3.1. Rounds Closing Soon (Q1 2022)

4. Africa

4.1. 2022 Closing Bid Rounds

4.2. 2022 Open Bid Rounds

4.3. Upcoming Bid Rounds

5. Asia

5.1. 2022 Closing Bid Rounds

5.2. 2022 Open Bid Rounds

5.3. Upcoming Bid Rounds

6. Caribbean

6.1. 2022 Open Bid Rounds

6.2. Upcoming Bid Rounds

7. Europe

7.1. Upcoming Bid Rounds

8. Former Soviet Union

8.1. 2022 Open Bid Rounds

9. Middle East

9.1. 2022 Open Bid Rounds

9.2. Upcoming Bid Rounds

10. North America

10.1. Upcoming Bid Rounds

11. Oceania

11.1. 2022 Closing Bid Rounds

11.2. Upcoming Bid Rounds

12. South America

12.1. 2022 Open Bid Rounds

12.2. Upcoming Bid Rounds

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9ur0o

