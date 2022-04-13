Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Market Review 2021-2022: Analysis by Major Units, Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADD) Regions and Operators - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2021 - Analysis by Major Units, PADD Regions and Operator" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, among all the regions, North America had the highest refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) with 10,210 thousand barrels per day (mbd). Asia and South America followed with 8,838 mbd and 2,587 mbd of refining capacities under maintenance, respectively. among countries, the US (9,001 mbd), China (3,103 mbd), and South Korea (1,640 mbd) were the top three countries in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) for 2021.
Scope
- Analysis of capacity under maintenance for crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, and reformer units globally for 2021
- Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by major regions for 2021 and 2020
- Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by PADD regions in the US for both the years
- Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by operators for both the years
- Comparison of factors responsible for unplanned maintenance globally by region for 2021 and 2020
- Outlook of global refining capacity under planned maintenance for 2022
Reasons to Buy
- Keep abreast of major refinery units (crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater and reformer) under maintenance globally for 2021 and 2020
- Obtain information on region-wise maintenance globally for 2021 in comparison with 2020
- Identify and compare PADD regions and operators with highest maintenance in both the quarters
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery maintenance data
- Assess your competitor's refinery maintenance data
Key Topics Covered:
Key Highlights
- Major Outages in 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Regional Maintenance Briefs, 2021
- Factors Responsible for Unplanned Maintenance by Region, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Upcoming Planned Maintenance, 2022
Global Refinery Maintenance by Region
- Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Refinery Maintenance by Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADD) Regions in the US
- Refining Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Coking Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- FCC Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
Global Refinery Maintenance by Operator
- Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global FCC Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2021 vis-a-vis 2020
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g35z8a
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005718/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
