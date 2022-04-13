Nexeo Plastics Establishes New Distribution Presence in Central America

Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, is pleased to announce the establishment of a new distribution facility in Costa Rica to better serve customers in Central America.

The warehouse and delivery network are located in the Coyol Area near San José and are expected to be operational in May 2022. From there, Nexeo Plastics will distribute its extensive range of thermoplastic resins and compounds from world-class suppliers, shortening order to delivery times and helping customers optimize their working capital by potentially reducing their need for large-scale investments in inventory.

"This distribution facility is part of our effort to provide our customers in the region with better service, more products, and innovative solutions," said Jeff Collier, Chief Commercial Officer, Nexeo Plastics. "It will also contribute to our expansion efforts in the healthcare market."

As a leading global distributor of thermoplastic resins and compounds, Nexeo Plastics offers nearly every grade of thermoplastic resin available for injection molding, blow molding, extrusion molding or rotational molding, including medical grade thermoplastics for the healthcare market.

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.

