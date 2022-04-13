Nexeo Plastics Establishes New Distribution Presence in Central America

Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, is pleased to announce the establishment of a new distribution facility in Costa Rica to better serve customers in Central America.
The warehouse and delivery network are located in the Coyol Area near San José and are expected to be operational in May 2022. From there, Nexeo Plastics will distribute its extensive range of thermoplastic resins and compounds from world-class suppliers, shortening order to delivery times and helping customers optimize their working capital by potentially reducing their need for large-scale investments in inventory.
"This distribution facility is part of our effort to provide our customers in the region with better service, more products, and innovative solutions," said Jeff Collier, Chief Commercial Officer, Nexeo Plastics. "It will also contribute to our expansion efforts in the healthcare market."
As a leading global distributor of thermoplastic resins and compounds, Nexeo Plastics offers nearly every grade of thermoplastic resin available for injection molding, blow molding, extrusion molding or rotational molding, including medical grade thermoplastics for the healthcare market.
About Nexeo Plastics
Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005697/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.