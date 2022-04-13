Global Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) Report 2022: Key Details of Production Projects Targeted to Receive FIDs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) planned across the oil and gas value chain in 2022 continue to reflect the growth in the importance of natural gas as countries and companies continue to take measures to reduce carbon emissions and plan to become carbon neutral over the coming decades.
The growth of LNG is facilitating this shift, and the increased significance of gas is reflected in investment plans for projects from the wellhead through processing, trade, and distribution.
Scope
- Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in 2022
- Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2022
- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of midstream sector
- Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2022
- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments
- Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2022
Reasons to Buy
- Keep abreast of major projects targeted for FIDs in 2022 across oil and gas value chain
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs in 2022
- Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs in 2022
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong projects data
- Assess your competitor's projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2022
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Oil and Gas FIDs in 2022
2. Upstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2022
2.1 List of Upstream Production Projects Targeting FIDs in 2022
3. Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2022
3.1 List of Oil and Gas Midstream Projects Targeting FIDs in 2022
4. Refining and Petchem Projects Targeting FIDs in 2022
4.1 List of Refining and Petrochemical Plants Targeting FIDs in 2022
5. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehtlc3
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005711/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.