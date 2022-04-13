Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2021 & 2022-2030 - Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Atopic Dermatitis - Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The epidemiologists utilized nationally representative and country-specific peer-reviewed journal articles to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth analysis and forecast for the 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD. For the 7MM diagnosed, prevalent cases of AD were segmented by age, sex, and severity.
The publisher's epidemiologists forecast that the 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD in the 7MM will grow by an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.03% over the next 10 years, from 42,138,193 cases in 2020 to 42,245,459 cases in 2030. Trends in the 7MM and specific markets can be attributed in part to changes in the underlying population structure.
As atopic dermatitis is most frequently diagnosed in children and adolescents, the condition inflicts considerable psychosocial and economic burden on the families of the affected. More research is needed to understand the etiological factors associated with AD to take preventive measures and reduce these burdens.
Scope
- The Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of Atopic Dermatitis (AD) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD segmented by age (0-11, 12-17, 18-29 years, and by 10-year age groups up to 80 years and older), sex, and severity (mild, moderate, and severe). The epidemiology model accompanying this report also includes diagnosed prevalent cases of AD severity segmented by pediatric and adult population and total prevalent cases for all ages and both sexes combined
- The AD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists
- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM
Reasons to Buy
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AD markets
- Quantify patient populations in the global AD markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for AD therapeutics in each of the markets covered
- Understand magnitude of the AD population by age, sex, and severity
Key Topics Covered:
1 Atopic Dermatitis: Executive Summary
1.1 Catalyst
1.2 Related Reports
1.3 Upcoming Reports
2 Epidemiology
2.1 Disease Background
2.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
2.3 Global and Historical Trends
2.4 7MM Forecast Methodology
2.4.1 Sources
2.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
2.4.3 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AD
2.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AD by Severity
2.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Atopic Dermatitis (2020-30)
2.5.1 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AD
2.5.2 Age-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AD
2.5.3 Sex-Specific 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AD
2.5.4 12-Month Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AD by Severity
2.6 Discussion
2.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
2.6.2 COVID-19 Impact
2.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis
2.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis
3 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwh7fw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005706/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.