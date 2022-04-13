Q4 Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4th

Q4 Inc. QFOR, a leading capital markets communications platform, intends to release its first quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. In conjunction with this release, the company will hold a video webcast led by CEO Darrell Heaps, on the Q4 Virtual Events Platform at 9:30 a.m. ET on May 4, 2022.
Participants can register in advance or access the webcast live at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/251269858. Supplemental materials will be available at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.q4inc.com shortly after the event concludes.
Audience questions will be taken real-time via the Q4 Platform. Investors can also submit their questions in advance to ir@q4inc.com or via our IR website. We will do our best to respond to your questions either on the webcast, if time permits or shortly thereafter. We appreciate your interest.
About Q4 Inc.
Q4 Inc. QFOR is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com
