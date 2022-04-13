Global Cervical Cancer Market Size and Trends Report 2022: Market Will Expand to $4.8 Billion in 2030 with Seagen and Genmab Expected to Take Market-Leading Position - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cervical Cancer Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology and Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2020-2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global cervical cancer market to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Surgery is the standard of care for the treatment of early-stage cervical cancer, while chemoradiation is the most common treatment modality for locally advanced disease. In the US, the approvals of Keytruda as a first line therapy and Tivdak as a second line therapy in 2021, completely altered the treatment paradigm for recurrent and distally metastatic disease. Prior to the approval of Keytruda in first line, patients received chemotherapy with Avastin, which remains the treatment of choice outside the US.

Multiple checkpoint inhibitors, both used as monotherapies and in combination with other agents are forecast to either launch or expand to additional lines of therapy. The launch of an antibody drug conjugate and a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy are also forecast to occur during this period. This growth will be slightly tempered by a reduction of branded sales of some agents following the introduction of generic and biosimilar alternatives.

Key Highlights

The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 13 pipeline therapies, the approval of an agent currently marketed in the US across the remaining 7MM, and the label expansion of one currently marketed therapy across the 8MM during the forecast period

The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are patent expiries including those of Avastin, Keytruda, Imfinzi and Tecentriq

Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, immunotherapies are expected to dominate, however Tivdak is expected to be the market leading brand

The most important unmet needs in the cervical cancer market include: the need for adjuvant therapy in the locally advanced setting, the need for novel agents other than immunotherapies, the need for approval of agents outside the US market, the need for fertility-sparing treatment options, and an increase in HPV vaccine uptake

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

13 late-stage pipeline agents are expected to enter the cervical cancer market from 2022 onwards What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

What are the current unmet needs in cervical cancer, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2020-2030? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions

What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?

Scope

Overview of cervical cancer including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines

Topline cervical cancer market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting cervical cancer therapeutics sales in the 8MM

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II - III)

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global cervical cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications

Key Topics Covered:

1 Cervical Cancer: Executive Summary

1.1 The CC Market Will Expand to $4.8 Billion in 2030

1.2 Seagen and Genmab Expected to Take Market-Leading Position in 2030

1.3 Approval of Checkpoint Inhibitors and Tivdak Will Partially Address Significant Unmet Needs

1.4 Immunotherapy to Become Leading Therapy Class

1.5 What Do Physicians Think?

2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease Background

4.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

4.3 Global and Historical Trends

4.4 8MM Forecast Methodology

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for CC (2020-30)

4.6 Discussion

5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

5.1.1 US

5.1.2 5EU

5.1.3 Japan

5.1.4 China

5.2 KOL Insights on Disease Management

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8 R&D Strategies

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Assessment

11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-Making Trends

12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global Markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key Events

12.2.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key Events

12.3.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key Events

12.4.3 Drivers and Barriers

12.5 China

12.5.1 Forecast

12.5.2 Key Events

12.5.3 Drivers and Barriers

13 Appendix

