TEGNA Stations Win Four Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards

TEGNA Inc. TGNA announced today that KHOU in Houston, WKYC in Cleveland and KSDK in St. Louis have won four Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. Annie Yu, morning anchor and host from WUSA in Washington, D.C., received an honorable mention. The Gracie Awards shine a spotlight on women in media and recognize individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.
"We are very proud of our exceptional journalists who are producing and sharing impactful stories in their local communities," said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO, media operations, TEGNA. "We congratulate all of the Gracie Award winners who are making a positive change with their powerful storytelling."
TEGNA stations' winners include:
- KHOU, TEGNA's CBS affiliate in Houston, is the winner of the Documentary (TV-Local) award for "Juneteenth: 1865-2021." From an all-female producing team that includes anchor and producer Mia Gradney, executive producer Jennifer Moore, researcher and producer Nicole Jones, artistic director Robyn Hughes and news director Elizabeth Roldan, the documentary features female scholars and community advocates explaining the history and significance of Juneteenth and its lasting impact in the quest for equality for all.
- WKYC Studios, TEGNA's NBC affiliate in Cleveland, is the winner of the Hard News Feature (TV-Local) award for "The Power of Healing: Address the Mess," which features the unique relationship between two ministry leaders with the same single mission dedicated to racial reconciliation. WKYC's Danielle Wiggins and Susan Moses collaborated on this story as part of the station's "The Power of Healing" series, which addressed the deep divides and pain in our society and encouraged healing in the Cleveland community.
- WKYC Studios' executive producer Susan Moses is also the winner of the Sports Feature (TV-Local) award for "The Year of the Tiger Ladies," which features the inspiring story of the Warrensville Heights' girls' basketball team and their remarkable head coach. After three winless seasons, Coach Ourtney Bryant and his positive outlook led the team to unprecedented success, even while facing personal challenges, including a devastating shooting that left Coach Bryant on an unexpected road to recovery.
- KSDK/5 On Your Side, TEGNA's NBC affiliate in St. Louis, is the winner of the News Program (TV-Local) award for its one-hour special report "Race. Listen. Learn. Live." about the experiences of some of St. Louis' most accomplished Black women. Among the guests sharing their personal memories and perspectives on race were an Olympic champion, a world-class singer, a surgeon, a mayor, and a sports executive. Topics included raising Black children, education, COVID-19, politics, and guests' experiences with racism.
- Morning anchor and host of TEGNA's CBS affiliate WUSA's "Get Up DC," Annie Yu is the recipient of an Honorable Mention in the On-Air Talent category. Yu, a D.C.-native, joined the station in 2018 and covers stories that matter in D.C., Virginia and Maryland, including how the Asian American community is advocating for change in response to Anti-Asian hate.
More information about the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards is available at https://allwomeninmedia.org/.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. TGNA is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005687/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.