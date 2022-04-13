Ovid Adds Support for Clinician Performance Improvement and Patient-Centered Communication With Astute Doctor

Wolters Kluwer, Health announced that its medical research platform, Ovid®, now offers access to the Astute Doctor Communicate Program, a collection of interactive and evidence-based online courses that improve clinician-patient interpersonal communication skills and enrich the patient experience.

Strengthening patient-centered interactions

"Demonstrating a deep understanding of patients' health concerns and maximizing their sense of trust is essential for clinicians when building a strong relationship with patients," said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medicine Segment, Health Learning, Research & Practice business at Wolters Kluwer. "Astute Doctor helps develop the skills needed to close that communication gap between clinicians and their patients."

Implementing Astute Doctor helps to drive patient safety, satisfaction, and outcomes, and can aid reducing clinician burnout, malpractice risk, and cost of care. The courses are designed to increase a clinician's ability to conduct patient-centered interactions by using empathy-based techniques. Evidence-based medicine combined with best-practice learning methods gives physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician's assistants hands-on skills that they can immediately incorporate into their daily practice.

Expert-developed physician training

The suite of six CME-accredited e-learning courses, developed by physician and adult learning instructional designers and experts, was established to help professionals with direct care responsibilities deliver higher quality care and improve the patient experience. Courses present complex information in an easy-to-understand format and cover building relationships with patients to help elicit their health concerns, maximize their understanding, and facilitate lifestyle changes to improve overall health.

Courses include:

Building Strong Patient Relationships

Eliciting Patient Concerns

Patient-Centered Information Gathering

Maximizing Patient Understanding and Recall

Motivating Patients

Setting Mutually Agreed Goals

"The goal of clinicians to deliver exceptional care can be challenging to realize, navigating competing demands, time pressure and breakdowns in communication. That is why we are excited to work with Wolters Kluwer to make Astute Doctor part of Ovid and help optimize clinician efficiency while improving outcomes in patient care," said Kim Frost, Vice President of Content & Partnerships, Astute Doctor Education.

The Astute Doctor program features empathy-based learning techniques, case studies, audio narration, visuals, quizzes, and post-tests with easy access through an interactive, on-demand e-learning platform with intuitive navigation, making it a fully comprehensive patient engagement learning tool for healthcare providers.

