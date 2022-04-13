Premier Pet Supply Increases Home Delivery Capabilities with OneRail's Last Mile Fulfillment Solution

Premier Pet Supply — the family-owned, Michigan-grown company that carries both national and local brands — strives to offer a mom-and-pop atmosphere where customers are treated like part of the family. Recognizing how essential same-day shipping is in today's retail environment, Premier Pet Supply sought a scalable solution. They found that in OneRail, an Orlando-based logistics technology startup.

OneRail's shipper-centric solution offers Premier Pet Supply a reliable platform to increase delivery capabilities; namely, providing its customers with the convenience of same-day home delivery, leading to increased overall customer satisfaction.

"Our experience with OneRail has been seamless," said Premier Pet Supply Owner Mike Palmer. "The implementation was swift — the platform was up and running in 14 days from our initial conversation."

"We understand how valuable optionality is to a customer, especially when it comes to the convenience same-day delivery provides," said OneRail Chief Commercial Officer Eric Green. "We are ecstatic to partner with a company like Premier Pet Supply, allowing us to see the direct impact our delivery solution can make."

Since partnering with OneRail, Premier Pet Supply has experienced rapid growth, with nine current locations, and four opening soon. OneRail's last mile delivery solution supports this rapid expansion. Customers located within a specific radius to a Premier Pet Supply store will have access to same-day delivery options, increasing the need for OneRail to cover delivery volume.

"I feel like I'm quickly getting a piece of my life back," Palmer said. "In a small business, every moment is precious. It helps to know that during those times when our team is overextended, OneRail's trusted delivery network can step in to save the day."

Prior to OneRail, Premier Pet Supply team members were carrying out all deliveries individually, often having to drop operational tasks to deliver on time. Lack of scalability is a key challenge in executing on customer's delivery expectations, and OneRail provides the needed capacity when a Premier Pet Supply team member is unavailable.

"We were so excited to see the impact of the OneRail solution on the Premier Pet team," said OneRail Co-Founder and EVP of Customer Success Lisa Catania. "Before OneRail, the store owners were doing the deliveries themselves and couldn't guarantee same-day delivery. Now they have expedited delivery, an extended delivery area and will open their 4 new stores this year with delivery capability."

About OneRail

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OneRail is pioneering the rapid scale of last mile delivery for shippers, improving dependability, speed and service levels while lowering costs. By aggregating and optimizing a competitively priced and proven delivery network that uses the right vehicle for the right delivery, shippers gain low prices and greater capacity so they can rapidly scale their business and delight customers with an exceptional last mile delivery experience. OneRail helps global enterprises across all industry sectors, including retail, CPG, distribution, construction and healthcare, optimize their last mile delivery operations, while keeping their brand front and center. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About Premier Pet Supply

Premier Pet Supply is a family-owned-and-operated business founded in 1992 in Beverly Hills, Michigan, with locations throughout Metro Detroit. Through the years, the company has earned its reputation as metro Detroit's go-to spot for all pet supply needs, carrying national brands and local brands alike. Learn more at PremierPetSupply.com.

