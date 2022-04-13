Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market 2022-2032: Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Summary of Statistics
1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes
1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Demand
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market, by Key Countries
4.2. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Route of Administration
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Route of Administration, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Route of Administration, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Oral Drug Delivery
8.3.1.1. Solid Oral Drugs
8.3.1.1.1. Tablets
8.3.1.1.2. Capsules
8.3.1.1.3. Powders
8.3.1.1.4. Pills
8.3.1.2. Liquid Oral Drugs
8.3.1.2.1. Syrups
8.3.1.2.2. Solutions
8.3.1.3. Semi Solid Oral Drugs
8.3.1.3.1. Gels
8.3.1.3.2. Emulsions
8.3.1.3.3. Elixirs
8.3.2. Injectable Drug Delivery
8.3.2.1. Conventional Injection Devices
8.3.2.1.1. By Material
8.3.2.1.1.1. Glass Syringes
8.3.2.1.1.2. Plastic Syringes
8.3.2.1.2. By Product
8.3.2.1.2.1. Fillable syringes
8.3.2.1.2.2. Prefilled syringes
8.3.2.1.3. By Usability
8.3.2.1.3.1. Reusable syringes
8.3.2.1.3.2. Disposable syringes
8.3.2.2. Self-Injection Devices
8.3.2.2.1. Needle-free Injectors
8.3.2.2.2. Autoinjectors
8.3.2.2.3. Pen Injectors
8.3.2.2.4. Wearable Injectors
8.3.2.3. Other Injector Devices
8.3.3. Topical Drug Delivery
8.3.3.1. Liquid Formulations
8.3.3.1.1. Solutions
8.3.3.1.2. Suspensions
8.3.3.2. Semi Solid Formulations
8.3.3.2.1. Creams
8.3.3.2.2. Gels
8.3.3.2.3. Ointments
8.3.3.2.4. Pastes
8.3.3.2.5. Lotions
8.3.3.3. Solid Formulations
8.3.3.3.1. Suppositories
8.3.3.3.2. Powders
8.3.3.4. Transdermal Products
8.3.3.4.1. Transdermal Patches
8.3.3.4.2. Transdermal Gels
8.3.4. Ocular Drug Delivery
8.3.4.1. Liquid Formulations
8.3.4.1.1. Eye Drops
8.3.4.1.2. Liquid Sprays
8.3.4.2. Semi Solid Formulations
8.3.4.2.1. Gels
8.3.4.2.2. Eye Ointments
8.3.4.3. Ocular Devices
8.3.4.3.1. Drug-coated Contact Lenses
8.3.4.3.2. Ocular Inserts
8.3.5. Pulmonary Drug Delivery
8.3.5.1. Metered-Dose Inhalers
8.3.5.2. Dry Powder Inhalers
8.3.5.3. Nebulizers
8.3.5.3.1. Jet Nebulizers
8.3.5.3.2. Ultrasonic Nebulizers
8.3.5.3.3. Soft Mist Nebulizers
8.3.6. Nasal Drug Delivery
8.3.6.1. Nasal Drops
8.3.6.2. Nasal Sprays
8.3.6.3. Nasal Powders
8.3.6.4. Nasal Gels
8.3.7. Transmucosal Drug Delivery
8.3.7.1. Oral Formulations
8.3.7.1.1. Buccal Drug Delivery
8.3.7.1.2. Sublingual Drug Delivery
8.3.7.2. Other Transmucosal Drug Delivery Technologies
8.3.7.2.1. Rectal Transmucosal Drug Delivery
8.3.7.2.2. Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery
8.3.8. Implantable Drug Delivery
8.3.8.1. Active Implantable Drug Delivery
8.3.8.2. Passive Implantable Drug Delivery
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Route of Administration
9. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Infectious Diseases
9.3.2. Cancer
9.3.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
9.3.4. Diabetes
9.3.5. Respiratory Diseases
9.3.6. Central Nervous System Disorders
9.3.7. Autoimmune Diseases
9.3.8. Other Applications
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
10. Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Facility of Use
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Facility of Use, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Facility of Use, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Hospitals
10.3.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics
10.3.3. Home Care Settings
10.3.4. Diagnostic Centers
10.3.5. Other Facilities of Use
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Facility of Use
Companies Mentioned
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis International AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Pfizer Inc
- Becton Dickinson & Company
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Merck & Co Inc
- Sanofi
- Bayer AG
- 3M
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j3nv4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005680/en/
