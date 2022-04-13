Materialise NV to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Materialise NV MTLS, a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET.
Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results on the same day, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
- U.S. Dial In: 844-469-2530
- International Dial In: 765-507-2679
- Passcode: 2437458
A live audio webcast will be accessible through http://investors.materialise.com. The webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.
About Materialise
Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.
