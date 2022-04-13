Perficient Announces Partnership With Atlanta United

Perficient, Inc. PRFT ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced a multi-year, multi-faceted partnership with Major League Soccer's Atlanta United franchise.
"Atlanta is a thriving business market, rich with Fortune 1000 enterprises digitally transforming to deliver innovative and amazing customer experiences," said Bill Davis, Perficient vice president of marketing. "We're excited to enter into this relationship with Atlanta United, an organization well-regarded for their intense focus on customer experience and also deeply committed to the Atlanta region."
Under terms of the agreement, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits.
"We're thrilled to welcome a dynamic global consulting firm like Perficient to our partner family as they become the club's first eSports partner," said Atlanta United President Darren Eales. "Perficient is already enabling several of Atlanta's largest and most recognizable companies to thrive, and we're looking forward to a mutually valuable partnership for years to come."
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers' expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
About Atlanta United
Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, and led by club President Darren Eales, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.
