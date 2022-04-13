Perficient Announces Partnership With Atlanta United

Perficient, Inc. PRFT ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced a multi-year, multi-faceted partnership with Major League Soccer's Atlanta United franchise.

"Atlanta is a thriving business market, rich with Fortune 1000 enterprises digitally transforming to deliver innovative and amazing customer experiences," said Bill Davis, Perficient vice president of marketing. "We're excited to enter into this relationship with Atlanta United, an organization well-regarded for their intense focus on customer experience and also deeply committed to the Atlanta region."

Under terms of the agreement, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits.

"We're thrilled to welcome a dynamic global consulting firm like Perficient to our partner family as they become the club's first eSports partner," said Atlanta United President Darren Eales. "Perficient is already enabling several of Atlanta's largest and most recognizable companies to thrive, and we're looking forward to a mutually valuable partnership for years to come."

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers' expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, and led by club President Darren Eales, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For more information about Atlanta United, including how to purchase season tickets, visit: www.atlutd.com, and follow @ATLUTD.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2022. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management's current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

