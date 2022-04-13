Interface Masters Develops Tahoe 2664-ZR1 Networking Switch Combining Powerhouse Intel Tofino 2 and AMD EPYC 2 Milan

Designed Specifically for Advanced Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and 5G Applications

Interface Masters Technologies' new Tahoe 2664-ZR1 managed network switch takes center stage with enterprise and government applications demanding dense 100/400G switching combined with a full 128-cores of AMD EPYC™ 2 Milan offload. Tahoe 2664-ZR1 is purpose-designed for machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep packet inspection and 5G applications.

Tahoe 2664-ZR1 managed networking switch specifically designed for advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and 5G applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The device combines the best from Intel® and AMD®:

Industry-leading Intel Tofino™ 2 P4-programmable switch fabric (12.8Tb)

Dual AMD EPYC 2 Milan 64-core offload processors (DataSlammer™)

"Interface Masters is an OEM hardware solutions provider. Our new Tahoe 2664-ZR1 is entirely designed and manufactured in the USA – our hardware is never compromised and always secure," says Interface Masters VP Product, Brian Shannon. "AMD's EPYC 2 Milan CPU is a powerhouse and the Intel Tofino 2 switch supports an incredible out-of-the-box software suite. The switch is manufactured, tested and shipped from San Jose, California – and ready for our customer's software load."

Software Support

Software configurations include white box with ONIE SDK and a complete hardware specific SDK tool set for custom development. Intel® Deep Insight, Intel® P4 Studio SDE, development tools and software partner solutions are available. Interface Masters also currently offers SONiC, DENT and Stratum™ support for Intel Tofino 2.

Fully Validated

Full signal integrity, power integrity and thermal validations are completed during development using ANSYS® simulation software and proprietary AMD tools.

Long Product Life Cycle

Interface Masters network appliance users benefit from a long-lasting product life cycle (seven-years), which enables continuity through all phases of product rollouts and servicing.

Designed and Manufactured in the United States / About Us

For over 27 years, Interface Masters Technologies has provided custom and off-the-shelf innovative networking solutions to OEMs, Fortune 100, and startup companies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we proudly design, manufacture and test all products in California. Based on MIPS, ARM, PowerPC, x86 processors, and switch fabrics up to 12.8T, Interface Masters appliance models enable OEMs to significantly reduce time-to-market. Our solutions are dependable, pre-tested, pre-integrated and support a seven-year long-life cycle. Learn about Interface Masters: www.interfacemasters.com.

*All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

