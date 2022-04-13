Outlook on the Incident and Emergency Management Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Public Safety and Security Systems is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Incident and Emergency Management Market By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Incident and Emergency Management Market size is expected to reach $174.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Players:
- IBM Corporation
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- NEC Corporation
- Hexagon AB
- BlackBerry Limited
- Everbridge, Inc.
- Esri, Inc.
The business domain is all about uncertainty, wherein no company is completely protected from every worst situation coming its way. The occurrence of various emergency situations like natural disasters, explosions, fires, criminal activity, technical catastrophes, and other such events can endanger human life, and result in huge loss of valuable property. Thus, it is important for companies to have an emergency prevention plan and effective incident management to assist companies to avoid calamity and mitigate impacts whenever any emergency situation strike.
Incident and emergency management is an approach to prevent and manage any kind of emergency situation. It operates on combining and installing emergency systems and solutions across every government as well as non-government platforms. In addition, incident management helps in re-establishing high-quality service operations to reduce the potential impact on customers and businesses. Within an organization, the incident management department includes the incident management team (IMT), incident response team (IRT), and the incident command system (ICS).
Moreover, the growth of the incident and emergency management market is estimated to witness a slowdown due to the aspects like growing number of natural disasters, high incidents of false alarms, and frequent cases of terrorist attacks. Along with that, the absence of education & training and emergency & incident management may impede the growth of the incident and emergency market during the forecast period. There are numerous solutions deployed for incident and emergency management by the companies; however, most of the solutions have outdated technology, which is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various segments of the business domain differently. In the initial phase of the pandemic, risk managers and compliance officers have struggled to cope with the problems created by the pandemic. Under such a situation, risk management optimization has rapidly become some of the best defense techniques for a company that helps them to ensure business continuity. There are several enterprises that are using the capabilities of their risk teams by spending more on risk technology. The uncertainty of the pandemic situation has motivated companies to develop advanced solutions to help enterprises in coping up with the disruption caused by the pandemic.
Market Growth Factors:
Increasing demand for public safety and security systems
The significance of incident and emergency management solutions has been increased significantly after the Terrorist attacks like 26/11 and 9/11. The increasing concerns among the organizations regarding the plan of action that can be adopted during emergency situations are fueling the demand for incident and emergency management solutions. The growing insecurity in the world due to the increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and other criminal activities is propelling the growth of the market.
Huge economic loss owing to the natural disasters
The changing climatic conditions are leading to the high occurrence of natural calamities like earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunami, and major wildfires. Due to these natural calamities, companies and individuals have suffered a lot and witnessed a huge loss in terms of money and property. As per an insurance firm, Swiss Re Group, the world economy was declined substantially because of the natural calamities, which has incurred a loss of $188 billion in 2016 and $306 billion in 2017.
Market Restraining Factor:
Rising concerns related to the violation of privacy
The installation of surveillance system at places like parking lots, highways, parks, retail stores, transportation modes, financial institutions, and offices is mostly considered as a violation of privacy and is also opposed by numerous civil liberties groups and activists. People think that their personal data is utilized only for legal and specific purposes. However, several concerns related to the data as no one knows who watches the surveillance videos and how they can manipulate or misuse their personal data.
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
- Solution
- Services
- Communication System
By End User
- IT & Telecom
- Commercial & Industrial
- Transportation & Logistics
- Defense & Military
- Government, Public Sector & Utilities
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fizjxt
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005667/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.