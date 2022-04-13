Outlook on the Incident and Emergency Management Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Public Safety and Security Systems is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Incident and Emergency Management Market By Component, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Incident and Emergency Management Market size is expected to reach $174.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International PLC

NEC Corporation

Hexagon AB

BlackBerry Limited

Everbridge, Inc.

Esri, Inc.

The business domain is all about uncertainty, wherein no company is completely protected from every worst situation coming its way. The occurrence of various emergency situations like natural disasters, explosions, fires, criminal activity, technical catastrophes, and other such events can endanger human life, and result in huge loss of valuable property. Thus, it is important for companies to have an emergency prevention plan and effective incident management to assist companies to avoid calamity and mitigate impacts whenever any emergency situation strike.

Incident and emergency management is an approach to prevent and manage any kind of emergency situation. It operates on combining and installing emergency systems and solutions across every government as well as non-government platforms. In addition, incident management helps in re-establishing high-quality service operations to reduce the potential impact on customers and businesses. Within an organization, the incident management department includes the incident management team (IMT), incident response team (IRT), and the incident command system (ICS).

Moreover, the growth of the incident and emergency management market is estimated to witness a slowdown due to the aspects like growing number of natural disasters, high incidents of false alarms, and frequent cases of terrorist attacks. Along with that, the absence of education & training and emergency & incident management may impede the growth of the incident and emergency market during the forecast period. There are numerous solutions deployed for incident and emergency management by the companies; however, most of the solutions have outdated technology, which is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various segments of the business domain differently. In the initial phase of the pandemic, risk managers and compliance officers have struggled to cope with the problems created by the pandemic. Under such a situation, risk management optimization has rapidly become some of the best defense techniques for a company that helps them to ensure business continuity. There are several enterprises that are using the capabilities of their risk teams by spending more on risk technology. The uncertainty of the pandemic situation has motivated companies to develop advanced solutions to help enterprises in coping up with the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing demand for public safety and security systems

The significance of incident and emergency management solutions has been increased significantly after the Terrorist attacks like 26/11 and 9/11. The increasing concerns among the organizations regarding the plan of action that can be adopted during emergency situations are fueling the demand for incident and emergency management solutions. The growing insecurity in the world due to the increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and other criminal activities is propelling the growth of the market.

Huge economic loss owing to the natural disasters

The changing climatic conditions are leading to the high occurrence of natural calamities like earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunami, and major wildfires. Due to these natural calamities, companies and individuals have suffered a lot and witnessed a huge loss in terms of money and property. As per an insurance firm, Swiss Re Group, the world economy was declined substantially because of the natural calamities, which has incurred a loss of $188 billion in 2016 and $306 billion in 2017.

Market Restraining Factor:

Rising concerns related to the violation of privacy

The installation of surveillance system at places like parking lots, highways, parks, retail stores, transportation modes, financial institutions, and offices is mostly considered as a violation of privacy and is also opposed by numerous civil liberties groups and activists. People think that their personal data is utilized only for legal and specific purposes. However, several concerns related to the data as no one knows who watches the surveillance videos and how they can manipulate or misuse their personal data.

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Solution

Services

Communication System

By End User

IT & Telecom

Commercial & Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

Defense & Military

Government, Public Sector & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fizjxt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005667/en/