Onto Innovation Schedules 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for May 3, 2022

Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Onto Innovation will host a conference call in connection with its release of the financial results, which will be broadcast live over the internet. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven R. Roth, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:
Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)
To participate in the call, please dial (888) 204-4368 or international: +1 (929) 477-0402 and reference conference ID 9289193 at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.ontoinnovation.com.
To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
There will be a replay of the conference call available from 7:30 p.m. ET on May 3, 2022, until 7:30 p.m. ET on May 10, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (888) 203-1112 and reference conference ID 9289193 at any time during that period.
A replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.ontoinnovation.com.
About Onto Innovation Inc.
Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; elemental layer composition; overlay metrology; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers' critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.
Source: Onto Innovation Inc.
ONTO-I
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005664/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.