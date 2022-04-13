JRNI Announces Michael Budreau as SVP of Global Sales and Customer Success

JRNI Continues to Strengthen Go-To-Market Leadership to Drive Continued Growth and Scale
JRNI, the leading provider of enterprise customer experience and engagement solutions for managing personalized experiences at scale, today announced the addition of Michael Budreau as SVP of Global Sales and Customer Success. In this role, Mr Budreau's responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating JRNI's growth through geographic and vertical expansion, developing new go-to-market channels, ensuring customer success, retaining and growing our customers while contributing to the company's overall go-to-market strategies.
Mr Budreau brings 15+ years of sales and leadership experience to JRNI. Prior to joining JRNI, Michael gained expertise growing and leading high-performance sales teams globally at InnRoad, GenArts and TLC and is a graduate of Bentley University.
"Michael is an outstanding addition to the JRNI team, as he brings a deep blend of sales leadership, team building, channel expansion and what it takes to deliver client success," said Jaime Ellertson, Interim-CEO of JRNI. "As JRNI continues its rapid growth, Michael's sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing teams will accelerate JRNI's growth. We are thrilled to have him onboard!"
"I am honored to join the JRNI team and help to build on the solid foundation they have built. JRNI is perfectly positioned to help their clients digitally transform their business for better customer experience and compete in the modern digital marketplace," stated Michael Budreau, SVP Global Sales and Customer Success.
About JRNI
JRNI is the leading enterprise customer experience and engagement platform for scheduling and managing personalized experiences at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency.
