Keystone Names Texas Agency Boley-Featherston Insurance to its Growing Network

A staunchly independent agency with a major presence in the Oil & Gas and Construction industries, Boley-Featherston aims to quadruple in size over the next ten years

Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, named Boley-Featherston Insurance of Wichita Falls and Waco to its growing network of agencies in the Mid-South region.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Boley-Featherston join the Keystone family, especially at such a pivotal time for us in Texas," said Texas State Vice President Meghan Pizzolato. "Josh Andrajack and his partners will help us set the highest of standards for profitable growth and a positive culture as we bring on additional new members in the state. We are honored to have them as our first independent agency member in Texas, and we look forward to serving them for what we know will be an enduring and rewarding relationship."

"Our agency spent more than 30 years as a member of our previous group," noted agency President Josh Andrajack. "When we made the decision to look elsewhere, Keystone went from initially not being considered, because of how little we knew about it, to a possibility, to the leader, to a no-brainer. We truly believe we have found another 30-year partner in Keystone and are confident that the resources Keystone provides will play a key role in helping us to reach our growth goals."

About Boley-Featherston Insurance -- Boley-Featherston Insurance was established in 1925, and has grown from a modest, main-street agency, to a commercial lines powerhouse specializing in oil & gas and construction across the state of Texas and the U.S. President Josh Andrajack is current Vice Chair of Independent Insurance Agents of Texas. They are members of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, and the National Association of Surety Bond Producers. The agency is focused on organic growth and has recently perpetuated with a new generation of leadership. They have a main location in Wichita Falls and has a second location in Waco. For more information, visit https://www.boleyfeatherston.com/.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.

