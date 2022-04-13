Wave Neuroscience Partners With Arkos Health to Expand & Bring Braincare Optimization Services to Arizona Residents

The innovative Braincare company partners with the leader in person-centered care to bring critical wellness services to underprivileged members in major Arizona Counties

Wave Neuroscience today announces its partnership with Arkos Health — a risk-bearing medical group delivering virtual and in-home clinical services under value-based arrangements — to increase access to vital mental health services, offering its at-home Braincare™ technologies to Medicaid beneficiaries in Arizona. The program will launch on May 2nd in Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties, with expansion planned to other counties and states in the future.

As part of Arkos Health's mobile behavioral health program, highly trained care teams will bring Wave Neuroscience's Braincare assessment tools and Braincare technology directly to those who need it. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As part of Arkos Health's mobile behavioral health program, highly trained care teams will bring Wave Neuroscience's Braincare assessment tools and Braincare technology directly to those who need it. By providing care in-home, the program removes barriers to entry such as transportation to a care facility and time off work to seek treatment. Patients will be using Sonal, Wave Neuroscience's at-home device that uses personalized non-invasive, drug-free gentle magnetic fields to reshape brainwaves and optimize function to effectively improve health for general well-being. More than 12,000 people have seen positive results from using Wave Neuroscience's technology in-clinic.

While many wellness organizations and solutions focus on indirect ways to improve brain health through external means (e.g. special diets, exercise regimens, etc.), Wave Neuroscience takes a direct approach utilizing brain mapping technologies to better understand an individual's brain function and optimize performance with targeted stimulation protocols tailored to fit their specific needs.

"Wave Neuroscience is proud to partner with Arkos Health to bring our innovative, patented, and personalized resources to their Arizona Medicaid population," said Fred Walke, CEO of Wave Neuroscience. "While the foundation of our technology was developed for 'at-risk' clinical populations, this version has been widely adopted by high-performance organizations for the purpose of optimization and improved wellness. Our work with Arkos Health furthers our mission to provide the most impactful Braincare Technologies and Services to anyone, anywhere. We look forward to the continued success and expansion of this program."

In alignment with both Wave Neuroscience's and Arkos Health's missions, the innovative program will provide greater access to personalized healthcare, particularly to those hoping to improve their cognitive function. The collaborative initiative addresses a growing need for improvements in overall wellness and provides care where and when it is needed while mitigating costly hospital stays and ineffectual treatment plans. Members in Arkos Health care programs have a 41% reduction in hospital readmission rates and a 64% reduction in emergency department readmission rates, through their "Care Anywhere" method.

"Our focus at Arkos Health is to provide community-based services that improve health access to care and reduce costs associated with unnecessary inpatient and emergency department visits. Depression, substance abuse, and PTSD are massive health issues in the populations we serve, and, when left unmanaged, cause poor outcomes and dramatic increases in health expenditures," said Dr. Amish Purohit, Arkos Health Co-Founder and President of Population Health Services. "By including Wave Neuroscience's technology with our mobile behavioral health program, we are engaging patients proactively in their homes with a multi-disciplinary approach and innovative technology that's proven to have a positive impact on mental wellness leading to optimal physical health as well."

About Wave Neuroscience:

Wave Neuroscience develops technologies that personalize and facilitate Braincare™, the understanding and optimization of the brain. We combine decades of medical research with targeted applications to create greater access to better healthcare. When it comes to brain health insight and treatment, no one can do what we do. Our proprietary approach provides deep understanding and personalized treatments that open new paths to wellness and recovery. At every step, we provide evidence-based, world-class healthcare rooted in first principle physics. For more information, visit waveneuro.com.

About Arkos Health:

Arkos Health is a risk-bearing medical group integrating managed care, technology, and virtual clinical services. Supported by the renowned integrated delivery system, UPMC, and built upon a foundation of world-class clinical care, Arkos began in 2014 through a CMS innovation award and an NIH-funded grant for telemedicine services for high-risk individuals. With this early clinical and technological foundation, the company has grown to provide a suite of clinical and administrative services under two-sided risk arrangements for health plans focused on improving quality and reducing unnecessary medical expenditures. For more information about Arkos, visit: Arkos Health | Value-based Care.

