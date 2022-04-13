Avnet to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on April 27

Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Avnet AVT a global technology solutions company, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 on April 27 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
Conference Call & Webcast Details
To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. The slides can be accessed via Avnet's Investor Relations web page at www.ir.avnet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through July 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13726985.
About Avnet
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)
Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.
