Cvent Excellence Award Winners Honored at Cvent CONNECT 2022

Winners represent a diverse mix of leading organizations and hotels that prove the powerful role technology plays in delivering more engaging experiences and driving positive results
Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, announced the winners of the 2022 Cvent Excellence Awards during the company's annual customer conference, Cvent CONNECT. The awards program, now in its tenth year, recognizes industry leaders from a diverse set of organizations who use Cvent technology in new and inspiring ways to deliver best-in-class event experiences and drive positive business results. Winners were selected from hundreds of submissions and embody the best in their respective industries. Finalists and winners were recognized at a live in-person ceremony on April 12 in Las Vegas at CAESARS FORUM. The event was also broadcast to a global virtual audience of meeting, events, and hospitality professionals.
"Over the last two years, we've seen monumental change across the meetings and events industry, and this year's Cvent Excellence Awards winners have not only adapted to those changes, but thrived in the new digital-first environment," said Patrick Smith, chief marketing officer at Cvent. "Through their innovative use of technology, these award-winning organizations, hotels, event professionals, and marketers have achieved impressive results. All of us at Cvent extend a well-deserved congratulations to each of this year's finalists and winners who have embraced technology as a core competency and are driving the transformation of our industry."
The 2022 award winners are:
Block Buster | Excellence and Ingenuity with Room-Block Bookings
Gaylord Palms
Business Intelligencer | Outstanding Achievement in Hospitality Analytics
Loews Hotels
Group Game Changer | Best Group Sales and Marketing Strategy
The Wigwam
Clever Collaborator | Seamless Collaboration
Atrium Hospitality
Hometown Hero | Expanding Awareness and Building Connections
Visit Anaheim
Planner's Choice | Create Lasting Partnerships
Westin Tampa Bay
Event Marketing Mastermind | Best Event Marketing Strategy
YPO
SMMP Sensation | Strategic Meetings Management Program of the Year
Medtronic
Ace of Spaces | Effective Sourcing and Safe In-Person Experience
BCD Meetings & Events
Hybrid Hotshot | Best Hybrid Event Experience
Morningstar
Cvent Rookie of the Year
American Marketing Association
ROI Rockstar | Best Return on Event
Xilinx
Pivotal Partner | Cvent Partner of the Year
Fox World Travel
Virtual Virtuoso | Best Virtual Events Program
Independent College Bookstore Association (ICBA)
Power of the Platform – Single Conference
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
Power of the Platform – Total Event Program
OutSystems
Webinar Wonder | Best Webinar Program
Montana Primary Care Association
Cvent Superstar | Cvent Advocate of the Year
Marco Ogsimer | CWT Meetings & Events
About the Cvent Excellence Awards
Each year, Cvent celebrates their customers through a prestigious awards program at their annual user conference, Cvent CONNECT. The organizations, event planning teams, marketers, and hoteliers recognized have established themselves as thought-leaders within the meetings, events, and hospitality space. Winners are recognized in front of thousands of industry professionals each year during Cvent CONNECT, and their work is highlighted throughout the year through case studies and thought leadership content. To learn more, please visit www.cvent.com/excellence-awards.
About Cvent
Cvent Holding Corp. CVT, is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,300 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent's suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005368/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.