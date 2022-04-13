Seven Seas Water Group Announces Addition of Nadine Leslie to its Board of Directors

Seven Seas Water Group, a multi-national provider of Water-as-a-Service® ("WaaS") solutions, today announced the addition of Nadine Leslie to its Board of Directors, effective April 25, 2022.

Ms. Leslie brings more than 25 years of industry experience in operations, management, compliance, stakeholder relations, and due diligence. She most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Suez North America, following prior leadership positions within the company's regulated, contract and corporate segments. From 2011 until 2016, Ms. Leslie was President of Suez North America's Environmental Services, where she was responsible for municipal and industrial O&M contract operations across more than 80 water and wastewater projects throughout the U.S. and Canada. Ms. Leslie also previously served as Suez Group EVP, Health, Safety and Security and was involved in various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

"I am delighted to be joining Seven Seas Water Group. Their use of innovative solutions fosters a positive impact on our environment and stewardship of our natural and most important resource – water. I look forward to working with Henry Charrabé, the management team, and the other directors on the company's strategic growth and corporate social responsibility objectives," said Nadine Leslie, new Board Director of Seven Seas Water Group.

"We are elated to have Nadine join our board as an external director, given her experience and deep knowledge of the water treatment industry," said Henry J. Charrabé, Chief Executive Officer of Seven Seas Water Group. "Coupled with her background, Nadine's executive leadership style and personality will be instrumental in helping guide and support management through our next growth phase."

With an outstanding reputation for decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, the Seven Seas Water Group "Water-as-a-Service®" approach helps solve water and wastewater infrastructure challenges globally.

About Seven Seas Water Group

Seven Seas Water Group (www.sevenseaswater.com) offers WaaS® solutions by providing outsourced water treatment, wastewater treatment and reuse solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer and hospitality customers. Our water treatment solutions utilize seawater reverse osmosis and other purification technologies to produce potable and high purity industrial process water in high volumes for customers operating in regions with limited access to potable water. Our wastewater treatment and reuse solutions include scalable modular treatment plants, field-erected treatment plants and temporary bypass plants that are used by our customers to treat and convert wastewater into effluent or reclaimed water prior to being released back into the environment. Seven Seas Water Group operates under both its Seven Seas Water brand as well as its AUC Group brand (www.aucgroup.net).

