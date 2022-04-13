Incubeta Appoints Kevin Buerger as New US Chief Executive Officer

Former Global Chief Growth Officer of global digital marketing performance company, Jellyfish, joins to accelerate growth and elevate the company's US offerings
Incubeta, the global digital marketing group, today announced the appointment of Kevin Buerger as the new CEO of Incubeta US. Formerly the Global Chief Growth Officer of Jellyfish, Buerger will drive Incubeta's growth strategy and elevate its client service offerings for current and future partners. Based in New York, Buerger will report directly to Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005110/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
A career spanning over thirty years, Buerger was most recently the Global Chief Growth Officer for Jellyfish. During his tenure, he founded Jellyfish US, as well as launched strategic partnerships with Google, among others, which led the company to become one of the top two Google partners globally. Employing over 2000 people across 40 offices globally, Jellyfish grew at an average of 45% per annum consistently over the last eight years. Prior to Jellyfish, Buerger held corporate strategy and development positions at The Washington Post and Reed Elsevier. He started his career as an equity analyst at Smith Barney, covering entertainment and technology companies, and then moved to Disney in a marketing role.
"I'm delighted to welcome Kevin Buerger onto the Incubeta leadership team as our new US CEO," said Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta. "His experience in building and growing Jellyfish over the last decade will be significant in helping Incubeta US to grow. His global advertising background, expertise in client services, as well as in building strategic relationships are the key ingredients needed to lead the charge in the US."
In his new role at Incubeta, Buerger looks forward to bringing the same drive he leveraged to build Jellyfish to help elevate the company's digital marketing efforts. Incubeta offers clients a full suite of unrivaled services connecting data, media, technology and creative. The company supports a growing roster of global clients including HBO, Netflix, DraftKings and L'Oréal, helping them to realize their growth potential through bespoke, localized digital solutions. Incubeta is the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform sales partner in EMEA and APAC. Most recently, the company announced the acquisition of Extendo, a data-driven marketing solutions provider, as part of its plans to continue its expansion into Latin America.
Kevin Buerger, CEO of Incubeta US, says: "As incoming CEO of Incubeta US, I look forward to making sure we are the digital partner of choice for brands and agencies, expanding their growth as well as ours, and working with Lars to unite our offices to create an even stronger global company. After discussions with respective partners and friends at Google regarding how wonderful Incubeta is; the people, the culture and the delivery, I'm excited for this next chapter."
To learn more about Incubeta, visit incubeta.com.
About Incubeta:
Incubeta is a marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in digital marketing, Incubeta are a team of over 600 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.
Present in 21 offices worldwide, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localized digital solutions with global expertise. With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser.
As the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform (GMP) sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, personalization, data activation and advanced digital media.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005110/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.