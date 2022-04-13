Incubeta Appoints Kevin Buerger as New US Chief Executive Officer

Former Global Chief Growth Officer of global digital marketing performance company, Jellyfish, joins to accelerate growth and elevate the company's US offerings

Incubeta, the global digital marketing group, today announced the appointment of Kevin Buerger as the new CEO of Incubeta US. Formerly the Global Chief Growth Officer of Jellyfish, Buerger will drive Incubeta's growth strategy and elevate its client service offerings for current and future partners. Based in New York, Buerger will report directly to Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005110/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

A career spanning over thirty years, Buerger was most recently the Global Chief Growth Officer for Jellyfish. During his tenure, he founded Jellyfish US, as well as launched strategic partnerships with Google, among others, which led the company to become one of the top two Google partners globally. Employing over 2000 people across 40 offices globally, Jellyfish grew at an average of 45% per annum consistently over the last eight years. Prior to Jellyfish, Buerger held corporate strategy and development positions at The Washington Post and Reed Elsevier. He started his career as an equity analyst at Smith Barney, covering entertainment and technology companies, and then moved to Disney in a marketing role.

"I'm delighted to welcome Kevin Buerger onto the Incubeta leadership team as our new US CEO," said Lars Lehne, Group CEO of Incubeta. "His experience in building and growing Jellyfish over the last decade will be significant in helping Incubeta US to grow. His global advertising background, expertise in client services, as well as in building strategic relationships are the key ingredients needed to lead the charge in the US."

In his new role at Incubeta, Buerger looks forward to bringing the same drive he leveraged to build Jellyfish to help elevate the company's digital marketing efforts. Incubeta offers clients a full suite of unrivaled services connecting data, media, technology and creative. The company supports a growing roster of global clients including HBO, Netflix, DraftKings and L'Oréal, helping them to realize their growth potential through bespoke, localized digital solutions. Incubeta is the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform sales partner in EMEA and APAC. Most recently, the company announced the acquisition of Extendo, a data-driven marketing solutions provider, as part of its plans to continue its expansion into Latin America.

Kevin Buerger, CEO of Incubeta US, says: "As incoming CEO of Incubeta US, I look forward to making sure we are the digital partner of choice for brands and agencies, expanding their growth as well as ours, and working with Lars to unite our offices to create an even stronger global company. After discussions with respective partners and friends at Google regarding how wonderful Incubeta is; the people, the culture and the delivery, I'm excited for this next chapter."

To learn more about Incubeta, visit incubeta.com.

About Incubeta:

Incubeta is a marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in digital marketing, Incubeta are a team of over 600 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.

Present in 21 offices worldwide, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localized digital solutions with global expertise. With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser.

As the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform (GMP) sales partner in EMEA and APAC, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, personalization, data activation and advanced digital media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005110/en/